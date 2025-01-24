UnitedHealthcare has a new CEO after the killing of Brian Thompson

This story incorporates reporting from KTTC and KPNX.



UnitedHealthcare has appointed Tim Noel as its new CEO following the fatal shooting of the company’s former leader Brian Thompson in December. Thompson was killed while walking to an investor meeting in midtown Manhattan. Suspected gunman Luigi Mangione, 26, faces multiple charges in Thompson’s death.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, announced Noel’s promotion from his previous role as CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare & Retirement unit. Noel has been with the company since 2007, bringing extensive experience to his new position. UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest health insurers in the United States, provides coverage to more than 49 million people.

The transition in leadership is seen as a pivotal moment for the company. UnitedHealth Group expressed confidence in Noel’s leadership, emphasizing his track record within the organization.

The appointment of Tim Noel underscores UnitedHealth Group’s emphasis on stability and experienced leadership in navigating the complexities of the American healthcare landscape.

