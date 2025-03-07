Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) reports earnings

In This Story UBX -5.45%

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX-5.45% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing includes detailed information about the company's financial performance, development programs, and strategic initiatives.

The company reported a net loss of $25.99 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $39.86 million in the previous year. This decrease in net loss is attributed to reduced research and development expenses and general administrative costs.

Research and development expenses were $13.01 million, down from $20.10 million in the prior year, primarily due to the completion of clinical studies for UBX1325 and a reduction in personnel costs following a restructuring.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $15.46 million from $18.97 million, reflecting reduced personnel costs and professional fees.

The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $23.23 million as of December 31, 2024. Unity Biotechnology anticipates that its current cash resources will fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company's lead program, UBX1325, is in Phase 2 clinical development for diabetic macular edema (DME). Unity Biotechnology completed enrollment in the Phase 2b ASPIRE study and expects to report 24-week primary endpoint data in the first quarter of 2025.

Unity Biotechnology continues to focus on its ophthalmology programs, having paused other pipeline programs to optimize resource allocation. The company is exploring strategic options to secure additional funding to support its operations beyond 2025.

The filing also details various risks, including the company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and the potential need for additional capital to continue operations.

Unity Biotechnology's financial statements include a going concern statement, highlighting substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern without additional funding.

