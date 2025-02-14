Earnings Snapshots

Upexi Inc. (UPXI) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 14, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
UPXI-2.25%

Upexi Inc. (UPXI-2.25%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a decline in revenue to $4,005,492 from $7,462,880 in the same quarter the previous year. This decrease is attributed to a strategic shift away from the recommerce business and a decline in direct-to-consumer sales.

Suggested Reading

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app — because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb stock jumps on earnings beat — and the CEO wants to be the Amazon of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Cost of revenue for the quarter was $1,031,386, representing 26% of sales, compared to 39% in the same quarter of the previous year. The decrease in cost ratio is due to a focus on branded product sales.

Advertisement

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

Related Content

Meta wants its AI to power robots that can do your chores
Novo Nordisk stock is having a rough week after that Hims & Hers Super Bowl ad

The company reported a gross profit of $2,974,106 for the quarter, compared to $4,567,042 in the previous year, with the decline attributed to reduced sales.

Advertisement

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $949,963 from $1,486,274, primarily due to a reduction in agency expenses and a focus on core products.

Advertisement

Distribution costs decreased to $1,276,422 from $2,131,892, reflecting the decline in recommerce revenue.

General and administrative expenses were slightly reduced to $1,548,590 from $1,584,339.

Advertisement

Net loss for the quarter was $1,301,310, compared to a loss of $2,438,919 in the previous year. The reduction in loss is attributed to the overall decrease in operating expenses.

Cash used in operating activities was $3,358,636, while cash provided by investing activities was $5,838,106, primarily due to the sale of a building and collection of the purchase price for E-core.

Advertisement

Upexi had a working capital deficit of $4,507,208 as of December 31, 2024. The company acknowledges its need for additional capital to meet long-term operating requirements.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a promissory note with Allan Marshall, the Company's CEO, and amendments to existing notes with investors.

Advertisement

Upexi continues to focus on the production, sales, and distribution of branded products, following the sale of E-Core Technology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Upexi Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.