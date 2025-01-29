The dollar could climb with Trump tariff risks not expected to shift Fed policy

This story incorporates reporting from Detroit News, The Wall Street Journal on MSN.com and Reuters.



The U.S. dollar may strengthen as market analysts suggest that tariff risks are unlikely to alter the Federal Reserve’s current policy direction. Federal Reserve officials have indicated limited interest rate cuts planned for the year, with just two more reductions anticipated in December. This stance comes amid concerns over high borrowing costs affecting both American households and businesses.

The Federal Reserve recently opted for a significant half-percentage-point rate cut in September, largely motivated by a rising unemployment rate. However, with job gains showing potential improvement, the necessity for further aggressive rate cuts may diminish. Such stability could enhance the dollar’s attractiveness in global markets.

President Donald Trump’s comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos — regarding plans to reduce energy prices and encourage the Fed to lower borrowing costs — have not swayed the central bank’s cautious economic outlook. The Fed’s focus remains on employment and economic indicators rather than political pressure.

As the Fed maintains its policy course, investors and market participants keep a keen eye on upcoming economic data, ensuring that the U.S. dollar remains a focal point in the global financial landscape. This steady approach is likely to foster confidence in the dollar, even amid evolving economic policies.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.