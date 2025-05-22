Economic Indicators

Home sales are stuck — and prices are still rising

A tight market is becoming a full-blown affordability crisis as existing home sales stall, prices climb, and mortgage rates top 7%

By
Catherine Baab
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Home sales are stuck — and prices are still rising
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
In This Story
FNMAFMCC

Home sales are slowing again, and the culprit is no mystery — insert an “in this economy” joke here.

Suggested Reading

OpenAI's next big bet: 100 million physical AI 'companions'
Nike is coming back to Amazon — and raising prices
Wearables have flopped. Can Jony Ive and OpenAI change that?
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

OpenAI's next big bet: 100 million physical AI 'companions'
Nike is coming back to Amazon — and raising prices
Wearables have flopped. Can Jony Ive and OpenAI change that?
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing-home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of four million in April, down 0.5% from March and 2.4% from a year earlier. In tandem, the median price rose to $414,000 from $403,700.

Advertisement

Related Content

Home sales are growing faster than they have in 2 years
The bond market is breaking. Washington just made it worse

Related Content

Home sales are growing faster than they have in 2 years
The bond market is breaking. Washington just made it worse

But the bigger story may be what’s happening around the housing market

Bond yields are surging to decade highs after the House passed a Trump-backed tax bill projected to balloon the federal deficit by hundreds of billions. That, along with a poorly received 20-year Treasury auction on Wednesday, has sent financial markets reeling and mortgage rates climbing.

Advertisement

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year fixed mortgage just surged to 7.08%, the highest in over three months. That translates to roughly $2,750 a month in principal and interest on a $414,000 home, not including taxes, homeowners or private-mortgage insurance, or maintenance. That’s assuming you’ve got the $80,000+ down payment on hand to even get that mortgage, of course.

The result? A very real and growing affordability crisis

First-time buyers are increasingly priced out, and existing homeowners remain locked in by ultra-low, pandemic-era rates, keeping inventory tight. Who’d give up a 3% rate to take on a 7%?

Advertisement

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun called out the deeper consequences: “Residential housing mobility, currently at historic lows, signals the troublesome possibility of less economic mobility for society.”

Adding to the uncertainty, President Donald Trump said late Wednesday he’s considering re-privatizing Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMCC). The move would likely strip them of their quasi-sovereign status and prompt a credit downgrade, applying even greater pressure on mortgage markets at the worst possible time.

Advertisement

This isn’t just a housing story anymore. It’s a full-blown affordability crisis, made worse by Washington’s own math.