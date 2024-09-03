The biggest winner at the U.S. Open isn't a player. It's a $10 million cocktail

In This Story BF.B +3.86%

The U.S. Open has one cocktail that’s well on its way towards outpacing the combined prize money for both singles champions.



Dubbed the “Honey Deuce” cocktail, the drink is expected to serve up over $10 million in sales before this year’s tournament concludes on September 8. For comparison, the combined prize money for both singles winners is $7.2 million.

The cocktail is pricey. It retails for $23, but customers can keep the collectible souvenir cup, at least while supplies last. Crafted with Grey Goose vodka and topped with fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur and a garnish of tennis ball-inspired honeydews, the easy-to-make cocktail is scoring big at the U.S. Open.

Since its debut in 2007, the Honey Deuce cocktail has grown from a niche offering to standout feature of the international tournament. In 2023, over 450,000 Honey Deuce cocktails were sold at that year’s U.S. Open, Grey Goose said on its website, noting that since 2011, more than 2 million have been sold.

As the Honey Deuce cocktail wins over fans’ taste buds, this year’s event could also be set to break another record: attendance.

Lew Sherr, chief executive officer of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), told the Sport Business Journal (SBJ) that he’s “confident” this year’s three-week event will smash the 1 million visitor mark, thanks to an extra day and more programming —proving that the only thing bigger than the Honey Deuce’s popularity is the event itself.

Over the years, the signature drink’s popularity has skyrocketed. In 2023, Grey Goose and the U.S. open said they would be extending their 17-year partnership.