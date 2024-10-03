The massive U.S. port strike ended just days after it started

A sweeping strike by tens of thousands of U.S. dockworkers came to a quick close late Thursday, with their union saying they would be back on the job Friday as they near an agreement with port operators and shipping companies.

About 45,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) had walked out of ports across the East and Gulf Coasts early Tuesday, after months of negotiations with companies, terminal operators, and port associations represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) did not lead to agreement on a new contract.

The ILA said in a statement late Thursday that workers and USMX had “reached a tentative agreement on wages” and agreed to extend their previous contract until Jan. 15 “to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues.”

The effects of the strike had threatened to be far-reaching, causing ripple effects in industries that rely on materials such as steel and lumber and raising new economic fears just weeks before the 2024 presidential election comes to a close.



The ILA has said workers are demanding higher wages that would compensate them for their contributions to “enriching their employers and the industry” and a salary that addresses the rising inflation that “eats away” at their current salary levels. Workers have also been pushing for protection against automation and new technology devices in terminals.

Had it stayed in effect, the strike was likely to have major consequences for the broader U.S. economy. Just about every industry relies on major ports across the East Coast and Gulf Coast to deliver shipments of equipment, food, and supplies each day. Ports and facilities handling approximately 51% of the nation’s overall port capacity are affected by the walkouts, according to the Mitre Corporation.

As the union neared a strike against the companies, port authorities, and terminal operators represented by the USMX, cargo shipping companies began warning customers to adjust their plans ahead of the walkouts. Although some were likely successful, many companies are expected to be feeling the pain over the coming days.

President Joe Biden praised the agreement that ended the strike.

“I want to applaud the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance for coming together to reopen the East Coast and Gulf ports,” Biden said in a statement. “Today’s tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective bargaining process represents critical progress towards a strong contract. I congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic. And I applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for working hard and putting a strong offer on the table.

Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, had voiced support for the striking port workers.

“This strike is about fairness,” Harris said Wednesday. “The Longshoremen, who play a vital role transporting essential goods across America, deserve a fair share of these record profits.”

— William Gavin contributed to this article.