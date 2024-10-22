The U.S. will keep pressuring allies to restrict chip sales to China, ASML chief says

With U.S. restrictions on investing in artificial intelligence in China expected imminently, the head of a major Dutch chipmaking equipment company said he expects more pressure on U.S. allies to curb chip sales to China.

Christophe Fouquet, chief executive of ASML (ASML-3.04% ), said most of its business in China is focused “on mainstream semiconductors,” which “is very different from AI,” during the Bloomberg Tech Summit on Tuesday. China has been ASML’s largest market for the last five quarters, with nearly half of the Dutch company’s revenue for the second-quarter coming from sales to the country, Bloomberg reported.

“If you look at the geopolitical landscape, I think it’s clear that the U.S. will continue to apply pressure on their allies for more restrictions,” Fouquet said. “The question is, what is right for the Netherlands? What is right for Europe?”

China-based Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) depend on ASML’s DUV lithography machines to make advanced chips. The country has been unable to build a similar version of ASML’s equipment, and China cannot buy ASML’s extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, machines, which are used to make the world’s most advanced chips used by companies such as Nvidia (NVDA-0.51% ) and Apple (AAPL-0.55% ).

Existing U.S. restrictions on China are holding it “10 to 15 years behind when it comes to advanced technology,” Fouquet said. In September, the Netherlands announced new export control rules requiring ASML to apply for export licenses with the Hague instead of with the U.S. to sell some of its equipment to China.

Shares of ASML fell 16% last week after it published financial results early that showed a downward revision of guidance for 2025.

“While there continue to be strong developments and upside potential in AI, other market segments are taking longer to recover,” Fouquet said in the company’s earnings report. “It now appears the recovery is more gradual than previously expected.”

However, Fouquet told Bloomberg he expects both the chip industry and ASML to continue growing next year.

“We also expect 2026 to be a growth year,” he said, “but it’s too early to quantify that.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is in the final review stage for restrictions on outbound U.S. investments in sensitive technologies such as AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing to China, according to a government update. The final rules are expected to be released in the next week or weeks, Reuters reported.