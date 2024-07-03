The winners and losers in U.S. car sales

America’s automakers are out shouting about their latest sales figures this week after the second quarter of the year drew to a close last weekend. Sales of light vehicles across America dipped by a single percent during the three-month period as a computer outage hit America’s dealerships’ ability to sell cars.



Despite the stagnant sales across the country, some automakers came through the period better than others, with a report from Automotive News highlighting performances from GM, Honda, Subaru and Mazda, which all posted sales increases for the quarter. Fortunes were less rosy for the likes of Toyota, Stellantis, Hyundai, Kia and Nissan, however, which all posted a drop in deliveries over the three-month period. As Automotive News explains:

The U.S. new-car market lost some momentum in the second quarter as affordability, elevated prices and higher borrowing costs continued to weigh on consumers, even as dealers scrambled to salvage sales when key software was knocked offline by a coordinated cyberattack. General Motors, behind higher demand for large trucks and electric vehicles, posted a slight increase in second-quarter U.S. sales. GM and other automakers said some deliveries may be delayed or recorded in the third quarter in the wake of the late June cyberattacks at CDK Global that upended results late in the month.

The biggest sales for the period were at General Motors, which shifted 691,680 cars in the quarter. This was followed by Toyota, which sold 621,549 cars and Hyundai-Kia, which delivered 438,602 models.

The largest percentage gains for the quarter came from a rather surprising place, however, with Fiat posting triple-digit growth as a result of the launch of its all-electric 500 in the U.S.

Despite a few positive storylines from this quarter’s filings, the mood was tempered by a computer outage that hit dealerships’ ability to sell cars from June 19. As Automotive News adds:

The new-vehicle market, whick rose 5.6 percent in the first quarter, was on track to rise more modestly in June, with the widespread cyberattack at CDK putting a dent in final volume. Many sales will be recorded or made up in July. The outage, beginning June 19, hampered deliveries during what is typically the industry’s strongest period for new-vehicle sales — the end of a month. Many automakers and dealers are also pitching summer and July 4 holiday promotions to draw traffic and generate sales.

Now, however, things appear to be on the mend and the outage looks set to be a distant memory by the time Q3 sales figures come around in a few months’ time.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik’s The Morning Shift.