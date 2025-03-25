Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Airlines

The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America

Plane crashes are very rare, but some states do have more dangerous airspace than others

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Katherine KY Cheng / Stringer (Getty Images)

A series of high-profile plane crashes have left Americans on edge about flying. But according to a new study, the air space you’re flying over might affect your chances of making it home safely.

Advertisement

To be clear: plane crashes are still very rare, but some states do have more dangerous airspace than others, according to a study compiled by Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers.

The Las Vegas-based injury law firm looked at aviation accidents in the U.S. between 2014 to 2024 using National Transportation Safety Board data. It calculated the number of fatal and non-fatal crashes and compared it to the total area of each state. It then ranked the states’ airspace from the most dangerous to the least dangerous.

“Even though the responsibility for safe air traffic management and detailed maintenance checks lies with pilots and the aviation industry, passengers can still stay informed about flight conditions and follow all safety procedures,” Ramzy Ladah, spokesperson for the Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, said in a press release. “By keeping an eye on travel advisories and asking questions when in doubt, travelers can play a part in ensuring a safer flying experience.”

Continue reading to see which states have the riskiest airspace.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: New Hampshire

#10: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Delaware

#9: Delaware

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: California

#8: California

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Hawaii

#7: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Kat Wade / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Massachusetts

#6: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Maryland

#5: Maryland

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Greg Fiume / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Rhode Island

#4: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringe (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Connecticut

#3: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Florida

#2: Florida

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: New Jersey

#1: New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America
Photo: Kena Betancur / Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12