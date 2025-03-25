The 10 states with the most dangerous airspace in America

A series of high-profile plane crashes have left Americans on edge about flying. But according to a new study, the air space you’re flying over might affect your chances of making it home safely.

To be clear: plane crashes are still very rare, but some states do have more dangerous airspace than others, according to a study compiled by Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers.

The Las Vegas-based injury law firm looked at aviation accidents in the U.S. between 2014 to 2024 using National Transportation Safety Board data. It calculated the number of fatal and non-fatal crashes and compared it to the total area of each state. It then ranked the states’ airspace from the most dangerous to the least dangerous.

“Even though the responsibility for safe air traffic management and detailed maintenance checks lies with pilots and the aviation industry, passengers can still stay informed about flight conditions and follow all safety procedures,” Ramzy Ladah, spokesperson for the Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, said in a press release. “By keeping an eye on travel advisories and asking questions when in doubt, travelers can play a part in ensuring a safer flying experience.”

