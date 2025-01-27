South Korea shares preliminary findings on Jeju Air crash investigation

This story incorporates reporting from CNN, MSN and The Associated Press on MSN.com.



South Korean authorities have released initial findings concerning the Jeju Air plane crash that occurred last month. Submitted to the UN aviation agency, along with authorities in the United States, France, and Thailand, the preliminary report outlines the events leading up to and following the crash. A fire and partial explosion were triggered after the plane impacted an embankment, with both engines becoming entombed within the soil. The debris field extended 30 to 200 meters away from the impact point.

Critically, investigators have noted an unexplained simultaneous stoppage of the two data recorders just before the pilots issued a mayday call. While the report provides a detailed assessment of the mechanical aftermath, it stops short of explaining the underlying causes of these malfunctions. South Korean officials emphasize that their “all-out investigation activities” are focused on determining the precise cause of the accident to prevent such events in the future.

The submission of the report to multiple international aviation authorities indicates a collaborative approach to uncovering the underlying factors behind the crash. This multi-national engagement underscores the global dimension of aviation safety and the commitment to learning from accidents across borders.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.