Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) reports earnings

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net revenue to $1,137,225,000 from $1,077,958,000 in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to improved early season weather conditions and increased pass product sales.

Mountain segment revenue increased to $1,063,094,000 from $999,981,000, driven by a 6.9% increase in lift revenue and a 5.0% increase in ski school revenue. Dining revenue also increased by 10.8%.

Lodging segment revenue decreased to $73,960,000 from $77,817,000, primarily due to a decrease in destination skier visitation and a reduction in managed condominium rooms.

Real Estate segment revenue was $171,000, slightly up from $160,000 in the previous year, with no significant real estate transactions closed during the quarter.

The company reported a net income of $258,099,000 for the quarter, compared to $229,805,000 in the previous year. Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $245,548,000, up from $219,299,000.

Vail Resorts reported a total EBITDA of $458,076,000 for the quarter, compared to $423,530,000 in the previous year. Mountain Reported EBITDA increased by 8.9% to $457,616,000.

Cash provided by operating activities was $608,681,000, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $128,020,000 and $302,746,000, respectively.

Vail Resorts had a working capital of $844,492,000 as of January 31, 2025. The company continues to focus on expanding its resort offerings and improving guest experiences.

The filing also details the company's acquisition of Crans-Montana in Switzerland and highlights plans for significant capital expenditures in the coming year.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Vail Resorts Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.