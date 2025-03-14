Value Line Inc. (VALU) reports earnings

In This Story VALU -1.62%

Value Line Inc. (VALU-1.62% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing total publishing revenues of $8,967,000, a decrease from $9,131,000 in the same quarter the previous year. The decline is attributed to a decrease in copyright fees and digital subscription revenues.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $7,403,000, compared to $6,899,000 in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase is primarily due to higher advertising and promotion expenses.

The company reported income from operations of $1,564,000 for the quarter, down from $2,232,000 in the previous year, with the decline attributed to increased operating expenses.

Value Line recorded non-voting revenues and profits interests from EAM Trust of $4,910,000, up from $3,489,000 in the previous year, reflecting higher assets under management.

Net income for the quarter was $5,163,000, down from $5,885,000 in the previous year. Earnings per share were $0.55, compared to $0.62 in the previous year.

The company had cash inflows from operating activities of $14,703,000 for the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to $14,169,000 in the previous year.

Cash inflows from investing activities were $16,475,000, compared to cash outflows of $7,719,000 in the previous year, primarily due to investment decisions favoring short-term U.S. government money market funds.

Value Line had working capital of $55,483,000 as of January 31, 2025, compared to $48,770,000 as of April 30, 2024. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with cash and short-term securities totaling $75,791,000.

The filing also details the company's lease commitments, including a sublease agreement for office space in New York, NY, with base rent subject to annual increases.

Value Line's management believes that current cash and liquid asset resources, along with future cash flows, will be sufficient to finance current and forecasted liquidity needs for the next twelve months and beyond.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Value Line Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.