Ventas Inc. (VTR) reports earnings

In This Story VTR +7.74%

Ventas Inc. (VTR+7.74% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing details Ventas' operations, which include 1,387 properties in North America and the UK, focusing on senior housing, outpatient medical buildings, and research centers.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Ventas operates through three segments: Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), Outpatient Medical and Research (OM&R), and Triple-Net Leased Properties (NNN).

Advertisement

Total revenues for 2024 were $4.92 billion, with a net income of $88.4 million, compared to a net loss of $30.3 million in 2023.

Advertisement

The SHOP segment reported a net operating income (NOI) of $866.4 million, driven by increased occupancy and revenue per occupied room.

Advertisement

The OM&R segment generated an NOI of $579.3 million, with stable occupancy and rental income.

The NNN segment reported an NOI of $606.2 million, with income primarily from fixed rental rates under long-term leases.

Advertisement

Ventas made $2.0 billion in investments during 2024, including acquisitions in senior housing and long-term acute care facilities.

The company issued $2.2 billion in common stock and $1.9 billion in senior notes to fund operations and investments.

Advertisement

Ventas reported $3.8 billion in liquidity at year-end, with no borrowings under its commercial paper program.

The filing identifies risks related to market conditions, interest rates, and reliance on key tenants and managers like Atria and Brookdale.

Advertisement

Ventas continues to focus on strategic growth through acquisitions and maintaining financial flexibility.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Ventas Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.