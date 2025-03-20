Verastem Inc. (VSTM) reports earnings

In This Story VSTM -2.72%

Verastem Inc. (VSTM-2.72% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing includes details on Verastem's pipeline, focusing on novel small molecule drugs targeting RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, including avutometinib and defactinib.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Verastem's most advanced candidates, avutometinib and defactinib, are being investigated for various solid tumors, such as low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $130.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $87.4 million in 2023, with research and development expenses increasing to $81.3 million.

Advertisement

Verastem's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $88.8 million as of December 31, 2024, with the company acknowledging substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Advertisement

The company highlighted its collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics for the development of VS-7375, an oral KRAS G12D inhibitor, with plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a study in the U.S. in mid-2025.

Verastem has entered into a Note Purchase Agreement for up to $150 million to support its operations, with an initial sale of $75 million in notes completed on January 13, 2025.

Advertisement

The filing outlines risks related to the development and commercialization of its product candidates, including competition, regulatory approvals, and potential market acceptance.

Verastem's intellectual property strategy includes patents and licenses for its product candidates, with potential risks associated with patent protection and third-party intellectual property claims.

Advertisement

The company plans to continue advancing its product candidates through clinical trials and regulatory processes, with a focus on obtaining FDA approval and commercializing its therapies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Verastem Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.