Verint: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $210.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNT