Verizon dumped DEI. Then regulators cleared its $20 billion Frontier deal

Three hours after Verizon (VZ) announced it was ending all its programs rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the Federal Communications Commission cleared the telecom giant’s $20-billion purchase of Texan company Frontier Communications (FYBR) .

This marked a major victor for the Trump administration’s victory in its crusade against corporate DEI policies; eliminating DEI in the public sector was a top priority after Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

Earlier today, Verizon announced that effective immediately it is ending all its DEI programs in employee recruitment and training, its suppliers, and its corporate sponsorship.

The company will also terminate a management compensation plan intended to increase the number of women and minorities in its workforce. The Verizon website was immediately scrubbed of any reference to DEI.



Reuters reported that Verizon chief legal officer Vandana Venkatesh wrote a letter to FCC chair Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump in January, saying that “Verizon recognizes that some DEI policies and practices could be associated with discrimination.”



In February, Carr opened a probe into Comcast (CMCSA) , the parent company of NBCUniversal, in which he called DEI a “scourge,” and used the word “invidious”—meaning “likely to cause resentment”—five times in a 700-word letter. He took issue with the idea that Comcast’s website stated a commitment to DEI as “a core value of our business.”

A month later, Carr sent a similar letter to Disney (DIS) , taking issue with its “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative and diversity goals in staffing and characters at ABC, which is owned by Disney.

In Carr’s statement announcing that the Frontier deal had cleared, he wrote, “The deal will allow Verizon to upgrade and expand Frontier’s existing network in 25 states,” bringing fiber-optic internet to more than one million homes.



