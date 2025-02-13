Veru Inc. (VERU) reports earnings

In This Story VERU +0.71%

Veru Inc. (VERU+0.71% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Veru's financial performance and operations, highlighting a net loss of $8.9 million for the quarter. This compares to a net loss of $8.3 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Research and development expenses increased significantly to $5.7 million from $1.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to the ongoing Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study for enobosarm.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were reduced to $5.2 million from $6.7 million, attributed to decreased corporate personnel costs and reduced headcount.

The company recorded a gain on extinguishment of debt amounting to $8.6 million, related to the termination of the Residual Royalty Agreement following the sale of the FC2 business.

Net cash used in operating activities was $11.3 million, reflecting adjustments for non-cash items and changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Veru's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash increased to $26.6 million as of December 31, 2024, from $24.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

The company sold its FC2 business on December 30, 2024, for net proceeds of $16.4 million, resulting in a loss on sale of $4.2 million.

Veru's management has expressed concerns about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, citing the need for substantial capital to support ongoing drug development and operations.

The filing also notes that Veru is currently ineligible to use its effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 until March 1, 2025, due to previous late filings, which may impact its ability to raise capital.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Veru Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.