Business News

BuzzFeed stock surges after former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy buys activist stake

Former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is now BuzzFeed's fourth largest shareholder with a 7.7% stake in the company

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Former U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy dropped from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in January.
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)
In This Story
BZFD-2.50%CMCSA-1.17%ROIV+0.71%

BuzzFeed stock soared during Wednesday trading following the news that former GOP presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy has bought an activist stake in the media company.

Suggested Reading

Will Trump spare restaurants from tariffs?
PayPal is betting big on Venmo
Hims & Hers can't sell off-brand Ozempic forever. But it can still sell these weight loss drugs
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Will Trump spare restaurants from tariffs?
PayPal is betting big on Venmo
Hims & Hers can't sell off-brand Ozempic forever. But it can still sell these weight loss drugs
Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed that Ramaswamy bought 2.7 million shares in BuzzFeed between March 14 and May 21 at a range of $1.54 to $2.51 for a total of about $3.9 million.

Advertisement

Related Content

Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential run is helping his asset management firm
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched his 2024 GOP presidential bid with an "anti-woke" pitch

Related Content

Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential run is helping his asset management firm
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched his 2024 GOP presidential bid with an "anti-woke" pitch

The struggling media company’s stock skyrocketed over 50% during pre-market trading on Wednesday following the news and reached an intraday high of $4.56. Since then, shares are up 21% to about $3.03.

Advertisement

Ramaswamy now own a 7.7% stake in BuzzFeed, making him the fourth largest shareholder in the company behind Comcast, NEA Management and Hearst Communications.

Advertisement

In the filing, Ramaswamy said he hopes to discuss with the company’s board and management “numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value, including a shift in the Company’s strategy.”

A pioneer of digital media, BuzzFeed has struggled since going public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company, which was once valued at over $1 billion, currently has a market cap of $115 million.

Advertisement

Last year, the media company laid 15% of its staff and shuttered a new division.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, BuzzFeed said its revenue in the first quarter of the year fell 18% year over yer to $44.8 million. Last month, the company proposed a reverse stock split to keep its listing on the Nasdaq.

Advertisement

Ramaswamy is a biotech entrepreneur who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. He launched his presidential campaign last year before dropping from the race this January and and endorsing former President Donald Trump.