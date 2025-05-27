Autos

Volvo is cutting 15% of its office workers as it grapples with tariffs

Volvo's CEO said the industry is "in the middle of a challenging period"

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Volvo is cutting 15% of its office workers as it grapples with tariffs
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Sweden-based Volvo Cars announced this week that it will eliminate around 3,000 jobs worldwide — another sign that Trump’s trade war is rattling the global auto industry.

Suggested Reading

The luxury housing market is cracking — and tech-heavy cities are getting hit hardest
Nvidia will release cheaper Blackwell AI chips in China to avoid U.S. restrictions, report says
Volkswagen executives get prison time in 'Dieselgate' scandal
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The luxury housing market is cracking — and tech-heavy cities are getting hit hardest
Nvidia will release cheaper Blackwell AI chips in China to avoid U.S. restrictions, report says
Volkswagen executives get prison time in 'Dieselgate' scandal
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The layoffs announced Monday are part of a SEK 18 billion (approximately $1.88 billion USD) action plan to bolster the company’s long-term profitability “with a structurally lower cost base.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Volvo said never mind about its goal for full electrification by 2030
Volvo's disastrous new EV software is now leading to returns and full refunds

Related Content

Volvo said never mind about its goal for full electrification by 2030
Volvo's disastrous new EV software is now leading to returns and full refunds

“The actions announced today have been difficult decisions, but they are important steps as we build a stronger and even more resilient Volvo Cars,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars President and CEO.

Advertisement

Samuelsson said the industry is “in the middle of a challenging period” and that “to address this, we must improve our cash flow generation and structurally lower our costs.”

Advertisement

The layoffs are mostly affecting office-based jobs in Sweden, the company said, including around 1,200 employees and another 1,000 consultants. The remaining cuts will be in other countries, but Volvo hasn’t specified where.

Volvo, which is owned by the China’s Geely, said it hopes to complete the restructuring by fall. While headquartered in Sweden, it also makes cars in the U.S., Belgium, and China.