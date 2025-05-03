How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup

Business News

Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup

Plus, UPS will cut 20,000 jobs because fewer Amazon packages are coming

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Daniel Garrido (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Octavio Jones (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Image: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)
5 cars that are safest from tariffs — and 5 getting hit hardest

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s move to soften his automotive tariffs will lessen the pain, experts say, but it still won’t keep prices from rising.

Usha Haley is an expert on autos and auto parts. She is currently the Barton Distinguished Chair in International Business at Wichita State University and offered some of her thoughts on winners and losers to Quartz.

America’s travel industry is in sharp decline

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Daniel Garrido (Getty Images)

The travel and tourism industry, which accounts for about 3% of the U.S. GDP, has long been one of the economy’s most robust sectors, particularly when it comes to trade: The U.S. had posted a trade surplus in travel every year this century. Until this year.

BYD is coming for Tesla’s lunch

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans last week to scale back his government work, the relief among investors was palpable. Tesla’s stock jumped despite weak revenue and declining deliveries. But this momentary reprieve masks a deeper existential threat facing Tesla and other American automakers: China’s BYD is coming for their lunch — and showing few signs of slowing down.

UPS will cut 20,000 jobs because fewer Amazon packages are coming

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Image: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)

UPS (UPS) said Tuesday that it would cut 20,000 jobs this year and shutter 73 facilities after significantly scaling back its delivery partnership with Amazon (AMZN) — previously its largest customer accounting for 12% of revenue.

Trump’s response as the stock market sinks and the economy shrinks: Blame Biden

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says the economy’s myriad struggles aren’t his fault — as markets continue to fall, a trade war swirls, and more and more people expect a recession. Instead, he says, the American public should blame former President Joe Biden.

The White House slams Amazon for ‘hostile and political act’ after report it will list tariff price hikes

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a news article on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as she speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 29, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The White House has accused Amazon (AMZN) of planning a “hostile and political act,” after a report said the tech giant would display how much tariffs will raise prices.

Amazon, Ford, Temu, and 7 other companies raising prices because of tariffs

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says his sweeping tariff policy will restore American manufacturing, rebuild the economy, and ensure national security. Whether that happens remains to be seen; meanwhile, the immediate effect of the trade war is that prices are rising.

Amazon says its Temu competitor ‘considered’ showing tariff charges that raised White House ire

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) said it never planned to display how much tariffs would raise prices on its main website, hours after the White House said doing so would be a “hostile and political act.”

A tariff loophole is about to close. Here’s how it’s hitting online shopping

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Octavio Jones (Getty Images)

Cheap goods from China are getting a whole lot more expensive. A shift in U.S. trade policy that will go into effect on May 2 is already affecting how millions of Americans shop online.

Tesla’s board sent Elon Musk a ‘warning shot,’ analyst says

Image for article titled Tariffs hit cars, the travel industry declines, and BYD comes for Tesla: Business news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The Tesla (TSLA) board may have shot down reports of a leadership shake-up, but one analyst says the message was clear: Elon Musk isn’t untouchable. The report, Wedbush analysts led by Dan Ives said on Wednesday, was a clear “warning shot” from the board.

