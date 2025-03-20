Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) reports earnings

In This Story VOR -0.25%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR-0.25% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Vor Biopharma's ongoing clinical trials, including the Phase 1/2a trial of trem-cel in combination with Mylotarg for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The trial has shown preliminary evidence of improved relapse-free survival with 100% of patients achieving primary neutrophil engraftment.

The company is also advancing its VCAR33 program, a CAR-T cell therapy, with ongoing patient enrollment in a Phase 1/2 study. Vor Biopharma plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial combining trem-cel and VCAR33 in the second half of 2025.

Vor Biopharma reported a net loss of $116.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $117.9 million in 2023. The company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $91.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company continues to invest in its in-house clinical manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while also relying on third-party manufacturers for clinical supply.

Vor Biopharma highlights the risks associated with its operations, including the need for additional funding to support ongoing and future clinical trials, as well as potential competition in the field of genome engineering and cell therapy.

The company has identified certain risk factors, including its dependence on intellectual property licensed from third parties, potential challenges in patient enrollment for clinical trials, and the need to comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

Vor Biopharma is focused on developing its proprietary platform to enhance the treatment of blood cancers by genetically engineering hematopoietic stem cells to remove therapeutic targets, aiming to reduce on-target toxicities from targeted therapies.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Vor Biopharma Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.