VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) reports earnings

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing research and development expenses of $30.9 million, an increase from $16.3 million in the previous year. This increase is primarily due to the development of their lead program, repibresib gel, and their second program, VYN202.

General and administrative expenses were reported at $13.2 million, a slight decrease from $13.4 million in the prior year.

VYNE reported royalty revenues of $0.5 million for the year, compared to $0.4 million in 2023, from its agreement with LEO Pharma for Finacea foam.

Net loss for the year was $39.8 million, compared to $28.5 million in the previous year. The increase in net loss is attributed to higher research and development expenses.

The company ended the year with $61.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, and no outstanding debt.

VYNE continues to focus on developing therapies for chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions, with its lead program, repibresib gel, currently in a Phase 2b trial for nonsegmental vitiligo.

The filing also details the company's agreements with Tay Therapeutics, including milestone and royalty payment obligations under the license agreements for their BET inhibitor programs.

VYNE anticipates that its existing cash resources are sufficient to fund operations for at least 12 months from the filing date, but additional capital may be required to further develop its product candidates.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.