Retail

Walgreens says it turns out locking up stuff is bad for business

"When you lock things up... you don’t sell as many of them," Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Walgreens says it turns out locking up stuff is bad for business
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
WBA+1.68%

Walgreens has finally figured out what most people already knew: When you lock up all the products, people will buy fewer things.

Suggested Reading

The FDA bans red dye No. 3 in food. Here’s what that means
Biden wants to block China from getting TSMC's and Samsung's advanced chips
Costco is holding the line on DEI
Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The FDA bans red dye No. 3 in food. Here’s what that means
Biden wants to block China from getting TSMC's and Samsung's advanced chips
Costco is holding the line on DEI
Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

CEO Tim Wentworth acknowledged this reality in a first-quarter earnings call on Jan. 10. He said the company’s decision to lock up products after reporting a 52% increase in stolen inventory had backfired.

Advertisement

Related Content

Walgreens will close 1,200 stores as it loses billions
Walgreens beat Wall Street's earnings expectations but warned of a 'challenging retail environment'

Related Content

Walgreens will close 1,200 stores as it loses billions
Walgreens beat Wall Street's earnings expectations but warned of a 'challenging retail environment'

“When you lock things up, for example, you don’t sell as many of them. We’ve kind of proven that pretty conclusively,” he said.

Advertisement

Wentworth said he is working with the company’s head of asset protection to develop “creative” solutions to combat shoplifting.

Advertisement

“I don’t have anything magnificent to share with you today. It is a hand-to-hand combat battle still, unfortunately.”

Walgreens (WBA+1.68%), which has been struggling financially, reported an operating loss of $245 million for the quarter, compared to $39 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Advertisement

The chain plans to close hundreds of underperforming stores this year in an effort to turn business around and be more efficient. Despite a decrease in retail sales, the company did report growth in pharmacy sales.