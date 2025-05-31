How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tourism's perfect storm, Walmart and Costco's gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup

Business News

Plus, Walmart, Ford, and more companies raising prices because of tariffs

Plus, Walmart, Ford, and more companies raising prices because of tariffs

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Samuel Corum (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), David Ryder / Stringer (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
American tourism faces a 'perfect storm'

American tourism faces a ‘perfect storm’

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Foreign tourism to California fell sharply to start the year.
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Foreign tourism to California fell sharply to start the year.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

On a recent Finnair flight from Helsinki to Los Angeles, something felt off. The economy cabin — typically packed with tourists eager to explore California’s beaches and theme parks — was less than half full. A flight to Europe two months earlier had been packed to the gills, but this flight had entirely empty rows, a stark reminder that America’s appeal as a travel destination has taken a beating this year.

Walmart, Costco, and even Dollar General are getting into the gas station business

Walmart, Costco, and even Dollar General are getting into the gas station business

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Major retailers like Costco (COST), Sam’s Club, and Walmart (WMT) are stepping on the gas even as the age of electric vehicles creeps closer. These big box stores — traditionally not a place for pumps, unless they are the kind sold in the shoe aisle — are turning into gas giants, expanding their hours, adding car capacity, and building more infrastructure

Elon Musk is done with DOGE

Elon Musk is done with DOGE

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is putting his stint in Washington in the rearview mirror. The Tesla (TSLA) CEO tweeted Wednesday night that his time as a special government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come to an end.

Elon Musk has to work 40 hours a week at Tesla, top investors say

Elon Musk has to work 40 hours a week at Tesla, top investors say

Elon Musk at the CPAC convention in Washington, D.C., in February 2025
Elon Musk at the CPAC convention in Washington, D.C., in February 2025
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Show up for work and do your job — that’s what 12 large pension funds, representing $950 billion in assets, told Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in an open letter, where they demanded he work 40 hours a week at the EV giant.

Elon Musk disses Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' for growing the national debt

Elon Musk disses Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ for growing the national debt

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk swiped at the large Republican domestic policy bill making its way through Congress, in a notable break from President Donald Trump.

Walmart, Ford, and more companies raising prices because of tariffs

Walmart, Ford, and more companies raising prices because of tariffs

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs have draped the economy in uncertainty.

Because of this, some companies have simply resorted to tossing earnings guidance and raising prices to absorb whatever comes the market’s way.

“When a single tariff announcement can erase trillions in market value overnight, who can blame finance leaders for tossing their annual forecasts out the window?” Sunil Rajasekar, CEO of fintech platform Billtrust, tells Quartz.

Forget being a barista: Starbucks is hiring a pilot for up to $360,000

Forget being a barista: Starbucks is hiring a pilot for up to $360,000

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: David Ryder / Stringer (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking to hire a corporate pilot — and the job will probably include a lot of trips to Newport Beach, California.

The coffee chain has a job posting on its website for a “captain, Starbucks Aviation,” with a salary range between $207,000 and $360,300. The gig involves flying the company’s corporate jets and requires thousands of hours of recorded flight time.

The White House is sending mixed signals on iPhone tariffs

The White House is sending mixed signals on iPhone tariffs

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

A top White House economic advisor said President Donald Trump doesn’t want to hurt Apple (AAPL) with its tariffs, only days after the president threatened the smartphone maker with steep import taxes on the iPhone.

GameStop just bought $500 million worth of Bitcoin

GameStop just bought $500 million worth of Bitcoin

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

GameStop (GME) has become the latest publicly-traded U.S. company to put cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

The video game retailer bought 4,710 Bitcoin, it announced Wednesday morning in a single-sentence press release. The purchase is worth around $509 million at current market prices, with Bitcoin hovering around $108,000. Shares of GameStop rose nearly 3% in premarket trading.

Trump's relationship with Apple is souring

Trump’s relationship with Apple is souring

Image for article titled Tourism&#39;s perfect storm, Walmart and Costco&#39;s gas stations, and Musk leaves DOGE: Business news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The president floated a 25% tariff on iPhones imported into the U.S. on Friday, adding that Apple (AAPL) would foot the bill.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.,” President Trump said in a TruthSocial post on Friday morning.

