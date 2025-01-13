Walmart recalls thousands of cartons of chicken broth

A recall over Walmart’s (WMT+2.60% ) store-brand chicken broth could put a damper on soup season.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall in December for the retail giant’s Great Value Family Size Chicken Broth over potential “packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product” and lead to spoilage.

The product recall affects the store-brand chicken broth packaged in 48-ounce aseptic paper cartons that are marked “Best by March 25, 2026.” The report says more than 12,000 packages are impacted by the recall, with 2,023 affected cases holding 6 retail units each.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement shared with Quartz. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate.”

The chicken broth was distributed to Alabama and Arkansas, according to the FDA report. Walmart said customers who purchased the product in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas should throw out the chicken broth and can ask to be fully refunded. The recall affected 242 stores across the nine states.

The affected chicken broth was produced by Tree House Foods (THS+0.79% ) and has a Batch (Lot) Code of 98F09234, Retail Unit UPC of 007874206684, and Case UPC of 078742066844.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the chicken broth.

Chicken broth spoiled by bacteria is unlikely to change in taste, smell, or appearance, according to food website The Healthy. Consuming chicken broth spoiled by bacteria can lead to food poisoning.

In December, California-based farm, Braga Fresh, recalled many of its 12-ounce packages of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmarts across the country over potential listeria contamination. The same month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would issue new measures to improve oversight over food processing facilities after several recalls last year led to illnesses and some deaths.