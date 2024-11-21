Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Walmart, Target, and Aldi's Thanksgiving deals

Your Thanksgiving turkey should cost less this year

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image: hapabapa (Getty Images)

There’s some good news for Thanksgiving hosts: The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is down for the second year in a row, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual survey.

This year, feeding 10 guests will cost around $58, a 5% drop from 2023. While this decrease offers some relief after years of soaring grocery bills, the price tag is still 19% higher than it was just five years ago.

The price changes are a bit of a mixed bag. Turkey prices have dropped 6%, partly due to lower demand following a decline in turkey production. But other staples – dinner rolls, cranberries, whipping cream and stuffing – are all more expensive this year. Overall, grocery prices have jumped about 50% since 2019, according to the AFBF.

For shoppers watching their budgets, big-box retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Aldi are offering their own affordable Thanksgiving meal options, reflecting a growing effort to help customers keep costs down while boosting sales this holiday season.

Here’s a look at some of the Thanksgiving meal bundles from Walmart, Target, and Aldi, including the number of people each one serves, and what’s included.

Walmart

Walmart

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, and Aldi&#39;s Thanksgiving deals
Image: Sundry Photography (Getty Images)
  • Walmart’s budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal: Less than $56.
  • Number it can serve: 8
  • Number of items: 29 items, including a turkey, Hawaiian rolls, corn, cranberry sauce, and muffin mix.
Target

Target

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, and Aldi&#39;s Thanksgiving deals
Image: Anadolu / Contributer (Getty Images)
  • Target’s budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal: $20
  • Number it can serve: 4, though Target promises items can be “doubled up to serve 8.”
  • Number of items: 7 items, including a turkey, russet potatoes, green beans, and turkey stuffing.
Aldi

Aldi

Image for article titled Walmart, Target, and Aldi&#39;s Thanksgiving deals
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)
  • Aldi’s budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal: $47
  • Number it can serve: 10
  • Number of items: 10, including a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.
