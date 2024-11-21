Walmart, Target, and Aldi's Thanksgiving deals

There’s some good news for Thanksgiving hosts: The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is down for the second year in a row, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual survey.



This year, feeding 10 guests will cost around $58, a 5% drop from 2023. While this decrease offers some relief after years of soaring grocery bills, the price tag is still 19% higher than it was just five years ago.

The price changes are a bit of a mixed bag. Turkey prices have dropped 6%, partly due to lower demand following a decline in turkey production. But other staples – dinner rolls, cranberries, whipping cream and stuffing – are all more expensive this year. Overall, grocery prices have jumped about 50% since 2019, according to the AFBF.

For shoppers watching their budgets, big-box retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Aldi are offering their own affordable Thanksgiving meal options, reflecting a growing effort to help customers keep costs down while boosting sales this holiday season.

Here’s a look at some of the Thanksgiving meal bundles from Walmart, Target, and Aldi, including the number of people each one serves, and what’s included.