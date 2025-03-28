Walmart's eggless Easter, Old Navy's AI bet, and Target cuts bonuses: Retail news roundup

Walmart (WMT) is skipping the eggs this Easter to cut costs. Target (TGT) will cut bonuses for salaried employees in response to weaker consumer spending and inflationary pressures. Just as consumers anticipated a break in egg prices, proposed port fees may make bananas the next price casualty. Meanwhile, McDonald’s (MCD) has claimed the title of the world’s most valuable restaurant brand, surpassing Starbucks (SBUX) for the first time in a decade. Check out these stories and more in the week’s retail roundup.
