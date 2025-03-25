McDonald's snatches Starbucks' crown for the first time in a decade

McDonald’s is the world’s most valuable restaurant brand, dethroning Starbucks for the first time in a decade.

After dominating since 2016, Starbucks has lost its crown to McDonald’s, which has reclaimed the top spot, according to a report from consulting firm Brand Finance. McDonald’s brand value surged by 7% to $40.5 billion from 2024 to 2025, while Starbucks (SBUX-0.08% ) saw a sharp 36% decline, dropping to $38.8 billion.

Recent moves from the respective chains have been crucial to their rise and fall. Brand Finance data shows that Starbucks’ decline is driven by drops in key brand strength metrics in both the U.S. and China, particularly in areas like “reputation” and “recommendation.” This reflects low customer expectations, rising dissatisfaction, and ultimately a decline in sales.

In contrast, McDonald’s has pushed forward with strategic changes to its operations, though not without challenges. Most notably, an E.Coli outbreak late last year forced the chain to launch a $100 million recovery plan.

Since then, the burger giant has been on a marketing blitz. Earlier this month, it reorganized its team into three departments, focusing on winning in beef, chicken, and beverages. New product launches, including the McCrispy and Chicken Big Mac, and recent promotions — like the return of the Shamrock Shake and $5 meal deal — have helped drive customer traffic. A collector’s cup promotion also became a hit, with some selling for up to $100 on eBay.

On the other hand, Starbucks continues to face challenges under the leadership of new CEO Brian Niccol, who is working to make the coffee giant a staple once again. Starbucks recently reported its fourth-consecutive quarter of declining sales, particularly in China, the company’s second-largest market.

Despite this, Starbucks is on the road to a “Big Fix.” As part of Niccol’s efforts to turn things around with a “Back to Starbucks” strategy, the company has pared down its menu by 30%, promising to serve coffee in under four minutes. Starbucks has also removed 13 drinks from its menu, eliminated the extra charges for non-dairy milk alternatives, and is reintroducing TV marketing, condiment bars, and power outlets for paying customers.

Not all the company’s changes have been well received. Starbucks recently reversed its position on its 2018 open-door policy, which previously allowed anyone to sit in stores, following the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia location.

In early March, Niccol delivered a stern message to corporate employees, urging them to step up their efforts and take more responsibility for Starbucks’ financial performance after the company laid off 1,100 workers.