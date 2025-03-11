Want to go to Stanford? Try buying this house in Palo Alto

Poor Felicity Huffman: she went to jail for 14 days, after admitting she paid to have her daughter’s SAT responses altered, to ensure admission to a desirable undergraduate program. And now it turns out that she could’ve just bought one specific house in California.

The real estate team marketing a five bedroom, 3.5 bathroom property in Palo Alto cashed in on the achievements of the previous owners’ children, when marketing the house to potential buyers.

“Every owner’s children have gone on to Harvard or Stanford, paving the way for even greater achievements,” the listing from the Wen Guo Real Estate Group read. “Now it is ready to pass on its extraordinary energy to the next family.”

The listing – complete with photos of Stanford diplomas and a Harvard acceptance letter – quickly went viral on social media. Just one day later, real estate sites listed the property as pending contract, with all erstwhile elite college allusions removed from the property description.

Even without its educational pedigree, however, the property was still desirable: the listing boasts a “spa-like bath,” a wet bar, and a balcony. The $4,888,000 house is 2,722 square feet on a 7,048 square foot lot.

“The formal foyer opens to a light-filled living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. A formal dining area and convenient powder room provide the perfect setting for gatherings,” the listing reads.

“A chef’s dream, the gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and an oversized 11 foot island anchoring the space with warmth & sophistication.”

All that space for cooking and entertaining would certainly be useful when throwing graduation parties – assuming the property’s academic mojo carries over to the next buyer.