Politics & Government

Elizabeth Warren wants jail time for private equity execs who 'loot' hospitals

The Democratic senator introduced a new bill to crack down on private equity abuse in the healthcare sector

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced the Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act on Tuesday.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced the Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act on Tuesday.
Image: Nathan Howard (Reuters)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a new bill this week that aims to rein in private equity misconduct in the health care industry, as many PE-backed medical business have filed for bankruptcy in recent years

Suggested Reading

AI chips, robots, and reasoning models: 5 takeaways from Nvidia's GTC
Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

AI chips, robots, and reasoning models: 5 takeaways from Nvidia's GTC
Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The proposed Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act would impose strict penalties, including jail time, for private equity executives whose deals result in the death of a patient.

Advertisement

Related Content

These 5 private equity firms made half-a-trillion dollars in 5 years
Commercial real estate is hitting bottom and now is the time to buy, Blackstone exec says

Related Content

These 5 private equity firms made half-a-trillion dollars in 5 years
Commercial real estate is hitting bottom and now is the time to buy, Blackstone exec says

A press release about the bill from Warren’s office said that “aggressive deal-making in the health care sector poses grave risks to patient health” as firms “routinely load up portfolio companies with usurious debt, sell off valuable assets, and extract exorbitant dividends and fees.”

Advertisement

Warren announced the bill at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston — which belongs to the Steward Health Care System. Steward, the nation’s largest physician-owned hospital network, was once backed by Cerberus Capital Management and in May filed for bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Warren said her bill would have prevented “what happened with Steward from ever happening again.”

She added, “When private equity gets hold of health care systems, it is literally a matter of life and death, so if you drive a hospital like Steward into bankruptcy, putting patients and communities at risk, you should face real consequences.”

Advertisement

At least 17 medical business backed by private equity filed for bankruptcy last year, according to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

Under Warren’s proposed bill, executives who “loot” health care business such as hospitals and nursing homes could face six years in prison if their looting results in a patients death.

Advertisement

The bill would also give the Department of Justice the power to claw back all executive compensation within a 10-year period before or after a health care business faces “serious, avoidable financial difficulties due to that looting.”

In response to the bill, Drew Maloney, CEO of the private-equity trade group American Investment Council told the Wall Street Journal, “Private equity in Massachusetts helps develop cures, supports urgent care facilities, and improves access for patients. Senator Warren’s bill is a purely political attack—not a real solution that will help patients, providers and hospitals.”