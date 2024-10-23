Leadership

Warren Buffett isn't endorsing anybody or anything — so don't believe the AI deepfakes

Berkshire Hathaway said Buffett does not and will not endorse investment products or political candidates

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Philanthropist Warren Buffett is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.
Philanthropist Warren Buffett is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.
Image: Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
BRK.A+0.48%FOXA+0.90%

Billionaire and influential investor Warren Buffett has made it clear that he does not plan to endorse a political candidate and once again slammed deepfakes — videos altered with AI tech — that claim otherwise.

Suggested Reading

Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers have settled opioid lawsuits for $7.4 billion
Spirit Airlines will start banning certain clothes and tattoos on planes
China's artificial sun just broke its own nuclear fusion record
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Suggested Reading

Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers have settled opioid lawsuits for $7.4 billion
Spirit Airlines will start banning certain clothes and tattoos on planes
China's artificial sun just broke its own nuclear fusion record
How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

“In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates,” Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A+0.48%) said in a statement issued this week. “Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Warren Buffett is giving away more Berkshire Hathaway stock: 'I've never wished to create a dynasty'
Warren Buffett thinks pizza is more valuable than iPhones right now

Related Content

Warren Buffett is giving away more Berkshire Hathaway stock: 'I've never wished to create a dynasty'
Warren Buffett thinks pizza is more valuable than iPhones right now

Buffett has previously expressed concerns over AI and even compared the tech to the atomic bomb.

Advertisement

Speaking at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders conference in May, Buffett likened the advent of AI to his views on nuclear weapons. The Berkshire CEO referenced his remarks from the previous year’s conference, recalling that he had described the atomic bomb as a genie let out of the bottom that “has been doing some terrible things” and “scares the hell out of” him.

Advertisement

“AI is somewhat similar, it’s part way out of the bottle, and it’s enormously important and it’s gonna be done by somebody,” Buffett said. “We may wish we’d never seen that genie, or it may do wonderful things.”

While he said he’s not very familiar with the technology, he had one experience that made him “a little nervous” about AI: He stumbled across a video using his likeness generated by AI, “delivering a message that in no way” came from him. He worried that that could open the floodgates for potential scams, calling it “the growth industry of all time.”

Advertisement

Buffett may have been referring to a deepfake video, which has been debunked, showing the Oracle of Omaha promoting a Bitcoin giveaway on Fox News (FOXA+0.90%).

In May, New York Attorney General Letitia James referenced Buffett in an investor alert warning about scams using AI.

Advertisement

— Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.