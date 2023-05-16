Warren Buffett ’s Berkshire Hathaway has sold its entire stake in the world’s largest chipmaker TSMC— just six months after disclosing a major stake worth $4.1 billion in the chip manufacturer.

The unexpected U-turn by Buffett’s company has put investors on alert, dragging down the Taiwanese firm’s share price by 4% in Taipei. Buffett’s decision was made on the back of concerns that he has expressed over the geo political future of Taiwan and China.

TSMC controls more than half of the world’s $85 billion semiconductor market. Earlier this month, at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Buffett called it “one of the best-managed companies” in the world, but said that he would feel more comfortable putting his money elsewhere. “I don’t like its location, and I’ve re- evaluated that,” he said. “ There’s no one in the chip industry that’s in their league... at least in my view... Marvelous people and marvelous competitive position and everything, [but] I’d rather find it in the United States . ”

For at least a year, tensions have been rising over China’s territorial claims on Taiwan, and the effects have been spilling over into trade and business. Last year, in a survey, almost half of the US firms in Taiwan said they expected C hinese military operations to disrupt their business. In February, China sanctioned American military companies supplying arms to Taiwan. And multinational companies are now adding China-Taiwan “risk clauses” to t heir contracts, in case any scenario out of Buffett’s worst nightmares plays out in the South China Sea.



Despite Buffett, other investors are still interested in TSMC



Even as Buffett has closed out his TSMC stake, other investors are still betting on the company that supplies chips to blue-chip clients like Apple and Qualcomm.

T his year, Macquarie and Fidelity invested a combined $11 billion in TSMC. C oatue Management and Tiger Global Management acquired stakes worth $548 million and $148 million respectively . The company’s US listed stocks have risen over 14% this year.