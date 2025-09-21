We've got a long way to go in the 2025-2026 NFL season, but things are already off to a weird start.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2, something that hasn't happened since 2014. The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, are undefeated, which hasn't happened since 2009. And there are 15 more weeks of surprises still to come.

Will the Chiefs return to form? Will all of the division leaders still be undefeated come Monday morning? No one knows. And that's what makes it all so fun.

Whether you'll be cheering your team on from your sofa, with friends at the local watering hole, or surreptitiously on your phone, there are plenty of ways to watch the action.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? What channels are airing the games? Here's who's facing off this week. The home team is listed second.

Sunday, Sept. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 22 Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

Can I watch NFL games for free over the air? For the most part, yes – though you might not be able to watch the game you want. The majority of this weekend's schedule will be broadcast over traditional networks, meaning they're free to watch if you have a TV. The best way to watch those games is with a good HD antenna. Be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home to find the most reliable signal.

Can I stream 2025-2026 NFL games live online if I don't have a cable subscription? You can, and sometimes you can do so for free. There are plenty of options, though.

Peacock NBC’s streaming service offers access to all Sunday night matchups. You'll pay an $8 or $14 monthly charge or $80 for an annual plan. (The service has recently done away with its free trial.)

Disney+ Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ does not offer a free trial either, meaning you'll need to pay $17 per month for all three combined (or $30 per month for no ads on Hulu and Disney+).

Hulu with Live TV This service is going away soon, but at the moment it's still accepting new members, who will pay $83 per month (with ads) or $95 per month without ads.

YouTubeTV After a free trial, monthly charges of $83 will kick in.

Sling TV The seven-day trial on this service is no more, but Dish is offering a Day Pass, giving you 24-hours of Live TV for $5. Sports fans can opt for the lower-tiered "Orange" plan, which costs $46 per month. Adding the "Blue" plan, which gives you more sports options, takes that monthly cost to $61 per month.

DirecTV Stream The streaming arm of DirecTV costs $85 per month and more after the free trial expires. (If you want the package with NFL Network, brace for a $90 monthly bill.)

Fubo TV Like Hulu, this standalone app is going away. For now, though, you can take advantage of a seven-day trial, after which you'll be looking at monthly charges of $85 and up.

Can I watch this week's NFL games on Amazon? Not the Sunday matches. Amazon is home of Thursday Night Football, but you aren't able to watch on other days – with the upcoming exceptions of Black Friday and Christmas Day, when it hosts streaming exclusive games. It will also be the home of a Wild card playoff game on either Jan. 10 or 11.