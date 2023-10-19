Make business better.™️
Business News

Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Thursday reported net income of $171 million in its third quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.35 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

