Weekend Business News Roundup August 10, 2024

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is famous for, among other things, his public complaints about how quickly (or, rather, slowly) Boeing delivers airplanes to his company. And since Boeing is struggling to build planes more quickly after regulator-imposed slowdowns following a door plug blowout earlier this year, Ryanair has an idea of what to do with that money instead. - Melvin Backman Read More
Air Canada canceled a long-haul flight two weeks after an incident between one of its flight attendants and a passenger. The flight from Casablanca, Morocco to Montreal departed the gate but never reached the runway. The flight attendant seemingly had a meltdown and forced the plane to return to the terminal after a woman asked for a blanket because the cabin was too cold. - Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik Read More
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just suspended all uses of a herbicide that is linked to health risks to unborn babies. It’s the first time in 40 years that the EPA taken this type of action. - Bruce Gil Read More
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has $234.6 billion worth of short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bills, the massive conglomerate’s second-quarter earnings report Saturday showed. - Rocio Fabbro Read More
The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has reportedly informed its members that it will be “discontinuing” activities for a global initiative, just days after Elon Musk’s X sued it on antitrust grounds. - William Gavin Read More
American Airlines is calling it early.
Labor Day might still be weeks away, but the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is pulling its planes from their busy summer travel schedule for a little maintenance. An aviation observer who goes by the X handle xJonNYC noticed an uptick in American’s jetliners flying off to its maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. - Melvin Backman Read More
McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a beloved Happy Meal.
Dubbed the ‘Collectors Meal,’ the special cup line-up includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca Cola, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions, and classic McDonald’s collectibles like Grimace Glass and Boo Buckets. - Francisco Velasquez Read More
A Honda dealership in Bowie, Maryland is facing civil charges after it allegedly engaged in “unfair or deceptive trade practices at nearly every stage” of new vehicle sales, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More
Microsoft said Delta "likely refused" its help because its worst hit IT systems is serviced by other providers
