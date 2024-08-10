Weekend Business News Roundup August 10, 2024

McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a beloved Happy Meal.



Dubbed the 'Collectors Meal,' the special cup line-up includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca Cola, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions, and classic McDonald's collectibles like Grimace Glass and Boo Buckets.