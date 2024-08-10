Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Weekend Business News Roundup August 10, 2024

Business News

Weekend Business News Roundup August 10, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup August 10, 2024
Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire (AP), Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service (Getty Images), DARCARS Honda of Bowie, Image: VW Pics / Contributor (Getty Images), Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Ryanair can't get Boeing planes, so it's spending $873 million on something else instead

Ryanair planes
Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire (AP)

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is famous for, among other things, his public complaints about how quickly (or, rather, slowly) Boeing delivers airplanes to his company. And since Boeing is struggling to build planes more quickly after regulator-imposed slowdowns following a door plug blowout earlier this year, Ryanair has an idea of what to do with that money instead. - Melvin Backman Read More

An Air Canada flight was canceled because of an incident between a passenger and a flight attendant

Boeing 777-300 Air Canada. Aircraft at the international airport of Fiumicino. Fiumicino (Italy), July 23rd, 2024
Photo: Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

Air Canada canceled a long-haul flight two weeks after an incident between one of its flight attendants and a passenger. The flight from Casablanca, Morocco to Montreal departed the gate but never reached the runway. The flight attendant seemingly had a meltdown and forced the plane to return to the terminal after a woman asked for a blanket because the cabin was too cold. - Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik Read More

The EPA just issued an emergency order on a weedkiller that may be harmful to unborn babies

The EPA just issued an emergency order on a weedkiller that may be harmful to unborn babies

Broccoli growing on a farm in the desert near Yuma, Arizona.
Image: VW Pics / Contributor (Getty Images)

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just suspended all uses of a herbicide that is linked to health risks to unborn babies. It’s the first time in 40 years that the EPA taken this type of action. - Bruce Gil Read More

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds more U.S. Treasury bills than the Federal Reserve

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds more U.S. Treasury bills than the Federal Reserve

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup August 10, 2024
Berkshire Hathaway has $234.6 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bills — that's more than the Federal Reserve
Berkshire Hathaway has $234.6 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bills — that’s more than the Federal Reserve

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has $234.6 billion worth of short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bills, the massive conglomerate’s second-quarter earnings report Saturday showed. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

GARM, the so-called 'advertising cartel' sued by Elon Musk's X and Rumble, is shutting down

GARM, the so-called 'advertising cartel' sued by Elon Musk's X and Rumble, is shutting down

X owner and billionaire Elon Musk purchased the social media company in 2022.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has reportedly informed its members that it will be “discontinuing” activities for a global initiative, just days after Elon Musk’s X sued it on antitrust grounds. - William Gavin Read More

American Airlines says summer is over

American Airlines says summer is over

A 2006 photo of the American Airlines maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service (Getty Images)

American Airlines is calling it early.

Labor Day might still be weeks away, but the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is pulling its planes from their busy summer travel schedule for a little maintenance. An aviation observer who goes by the X handle xJonNYC noticed an uptick in American’s jetliners flying off to its maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. - Melvin Backman Read More

McDonald's is dropping a 'collector's meal' with throwback toys for adults

McDonald's is dropping a 'collector's meal' with throwback toys for adults

A McDonald’s Happy Meal box in Krakow, Poland.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is hoping its new lineup of collectibles will elicit the joy of a beloved Happy Meal.

Dubbed the ‘Collectors Meal,’ the special cup line-up includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca Cola, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions, and classic McDonald’s collectibles like Grimace Glass and Boo Buckets. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

A Honda dealership could face fines of $10,000 per car over deceptive sales

A Honda dealership could face fines of $10,000 per car over deceptive sales

DARCARS Honda of Bowie
Photo: DARCARS Honda of Bowie

A Honda dealership in Bowie, Maryland is facing civil charges after it allegedly engaged in “unfair or deceptive trade practices at nearly every stage” of new vehicle sales, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More

Microsoft turns the blame back on Delta for the global IT outage

Microsoft turns the blame back on Delta for the global IT outage

Microsoft said Delta "likely refused" its help because its worst hit IT systems is serviced by other providers

