Weekend Business News Roundup December 22, 2023

The fallout from the Israel-Hamas war is reverberating in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has responded to the conflict by escalating attacks on vessels going to or coming from Israel. Reacting to that growing threat—including an attack on one of its ships—the world's largest container line, Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) decided to stop all voyages through the Suez Canal on Friday (Dec. 15). - Ananya Bhattacharya