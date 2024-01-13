The week in business: Coben on Netflix, Biden's gig worker rule

After the pandemic began, prices for everything started going up—and quickly. Covid-19 may have killed workers, depressed economic growth, and thrown the entire planet into an existential crisis, but vaccines for the virus may as well have been a shot in the arm for global spending. People wanted to start buying stuff again, and they had the money to do so—but jammed-up supply chains and shortages of raw materials meant that there was a mad scramble for whatever could be cobbled together and shipped out the door. Hence: US inflation, which peaked at a 8.9% year-over-year leap in June 2022. - Melvin Backman Read More