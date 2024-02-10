Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Weekend Leadership Roundup February 10, 2024

Leadership

Weekend Leadership Roundup February 10, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup February 10, 2024
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images), Lucasfilm, Photo: REUTERS/Jason Reed (Reuters), Illustration: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Win McNamee / Getty Images
Layoffs are plaguing the healthcare industry, too

A registered nurse cares for a patient on a stretcher in a hallway of a California hospital
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Tech and media layoffs have made big splashes across news headlines. But another industry’s workforce has faced troubles, too: healthcare.

Job cuts in US healthcare last year totaled nearly 60,000, up more than 90% from 2022. The sector fell only behind tech and retail when ranked by the number of layoffs in 2023. And those cuts were spread across American employers. Nearly one-third of US healthcare workers surveyed in a recent industry report from software company Tebra said they witnessed layoffs in their workplace last year. - Laura Bratton Read More

Elon Musk is escalating his war with Disney by funding a fired Star Wars actress’ lawsuit

Gina Carano on The Mandalorian.
Image: Lucasfilm

This is a lot so, sit down and take a deep breath. Gina Carano, the actress who was fired from The Mandalorian for “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” is now suing Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination. And, because the comments were made on X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk is funding the lawsuit. - Germain Lussier / Gizmodo Read More

Australian bosses could get fined for calling workers after hours

people walk by the Reserve Bank of Australia
Photo: REUTERS/Jason Reed (Reuters)

Australia is on track to pass a bill that includes giving employees the “right to disconnect” and decline calls from their employers outside of work hours. - Britney Nguyen Read More

Want to call Elon Musk? That’ll cost you $8

An illustration of X owner Elon Musk surrounding by "no phone" signs.
Only people who pay for X Premium, which starts at $8 per month, can call other users on the app.
Illustration: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Win McNamee / Getty Images

Elon Musk is still trying to make X audio and video calls happen, even though, like the infamous “fetch,” we all know it’s not going to happen. His latest tactic: Giving up his phone number and using X exclusively for calls and texts. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More

