Weekend Leadership Roundup February 10, 2024

Tech and media layoffs have made big splashes across news headlines. But another industry’s workforce has faced troubles, too: healthcare.
Job cuts in US healthcare last year totaled nearly 60,000, up more than 90% from 2022. The sector fell only behind tech and retail when ranked by the number of layoffs in 2023. And those cuts were spread across American employers. Nearly one-third of US healthcare workers surveyed in a recent industry report from software company Tebra said they witnessed layoffs in their workplace last year. - Laura Bratton Read More
This is a lot so, sit down and take a deep breath. Gina Carano, the actress who was fired from The Mandalorian for “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” is now suing Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination. And, because the comments were made on X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk is funding the lawsuit. - Germain Lussier / Gizmodo Read More
Australia is on track to pass a bill that includes giving employees the “right to disconnect” and decline calls from their employers outside of work hours. - Britney Nguyen Read More
Elon Musk is still trying to make X audio and video calls happen, even though, like the infamous “fetch,” we all know it’s not going to happen. His latest tactic: Giving up his phone number and using X exclusively for calls and texts. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More