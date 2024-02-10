Weekend Leadership Roundup February 10, 2024

Tech and media layoffs have made big splashes across news headlines. But another industry’s workforce has faced troubles, too: healthcare.



Job cuts in US healthcare last year totaled nearly 60,000, up more than 90% from 2022. The sector fell only behind tech and retail when ranked by the number of layoffs in 2023. And those cuts were spread across American employers. Nearly one-third of US healthcare workers surveyed in a recent industry report from software company Tebra said they witnessed layoffs in their workplace last year. - Laura Bratton Read More