Weekend Leadership Roundup March 02, 2024

The five-year relationship between a former NBA star and a top fast food pizza chain will soon come to an end. In May, Shaquille O’Neal will finish his term on the board of directors of Papa Johns, and the athlete turned businessman has no plans to seek re-election. - Angela L. Pagán / The Takeout Read More
Tesla has reportedly settled its payment to a California bakery owner who said she was stiffed out of thousands of dollars after an employee at the EV-maker cancelled an order for thousands of pies. - Britney Nguyen Read More
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is dropping her spot on the board of directors for the weight loss company Weight Watchers. Winfrey, who has been a member of the board since 2015, won’t stand for re-election at the company’s shareholder meeting in May, Weight Watchers announced on Wednesday. - Bruce Gil Read More
Billionaires: They’re just like us. That’s what Elon Musk reminded us when he started using X, the social media network that he bought for $44 billion, to resolve his personal tech support problems. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More
While normal, middle-class Americans struggle to buy starter homes or even just afford rent, American billionaires are busy buying up huge tracts of land all over the world for nebulous reasons. Case in point: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who is estimated to be worth over $10 billion, is said to be buying up huge chunks of land in Hawaii. Why? Nobody knows and Benioff won’t say why. - Lucas Ropek / Gizmodo Read More
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is arguing for a shorter prison sentence as he faces up to 110 years in prison for defrauding FTX customers and investors out of billions of dollars. - Britney Nguyen Read More
Elon Musk tweeted late Wednesday night that he’s never gone to therapy, a fact that he wants to be immortalized on his gravestone. And whatever you think of the billionaire’s attitude to mental health treatment, Musk’s tweet would seem pretty unremarkable in isolation. However, Musk keeps tweeting about this for some reason, including three times in the past two months alone. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More
9 / 12
Elon Musk's focus on immigration and crime continued with a tweet that falsely claimed a 'media blackout'
Elon Musk shared a tweet Sunday claiming the recent murder of a college student in Georgia was being subjected to a “media blackout.” But the killing, allegedly committed by a 26-year-old Venezuelan national in the U.S. illegally, has been covered extensively by just about every media outlet in the country. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More
An internal computer glitch of Walmart’s software system prevented thousands of its U.S. stores from being able to process payments and returns on Wednesday morning. - Francisco Velasquez Read More
The Walt Disney Co. is well known for its motion picture plots. The good guys fight the bad guys and come to a resolution. But this time, Disney’s real-life nemesis is its own activist investors, and the resolution is a bit more complicated. - Francisco Velasquez Read More