Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Leadership Roundup March 02, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Weekend Leadership Roundup March 02, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 02, 2024
Image: Papa Johns, Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images), Shutterstock (Shutterstock), Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images), Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Juan Pablo Rico/Sipa USA (AP), Jim Young (Reuters), Illustration: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Chesnot / Getty Images, Screenshot: YouTube / New York Times
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Papa Johns is saying goodbye to Shaq

Papa Johns is saying goodbye to Shaq

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 02, 2024
Image: Papa Johns

The five-year relationship between a former NBA star and a top fast food pizza chain will soon come to an end. In May, Shaquille O’Neal will finish his term on the board of directors of Papa Johns, and the athlete turned businessman has no plans to seek re-election. - Angela L. Pagán / The Takeout Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Tesla paid a bakery it stiffed on a big order after Elon Musk promised to 'make things good'

Tesla paid a bakery it stiffed on a big order after Elon Musk promised to 'make things good'

Low-angle view of facade of Tesla dealership with logo and sign
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)

Tesla has reportedly settled its payment to a California bakery owner who said she was stiffed out of thousands of dollars after an employee at the EV-maker cancelled an order for thousands of pies. - Britney Nguyen Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Oprah Winfrey is leaving Weight Watchers after she acknowledged using a weight loss drug

Oprah Winfrey is leaving Weight Watchers after she acknowledged using a weight loss drug

Oprah has served on the board of Weight Watcher since 2015.
Oprah has served on the board of Weight Watcher since 2015.
Image: Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images)

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is dropping her spot on the board of directors for the weight loss company Weight Watchers. Winfrey, who has been a member of the board since 2015, won’t stand for re-election at the company’s shareholder meeting in May, Weight Watchers announced on Wednesday. - Bruce Gil Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Elon Musk tweeted at Microsoft's CEO for some basic tech support

Elon Musk tweeted at Microsoft's CEO for some basic tech support

An illustration of Elon Musk set against a classic Windows XP screensaver.
What do you do when the world’s richest man asks you to fix his computer?
Illustration: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Chesnot / Getty Images

Billionaires: They’re just like us. That’s what Elon Musk reminded us when he started using X, the social media network that he bought for $44 billion, to resolve his personal tech support problems. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is buying huge amounts of land in Hawaii

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is buying huge amounts of land in Hawaii

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 02, 2024
Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

While normal, middle-class Americans struggle to buy starter homes or even just afford rent, American billionaires are busy buying up huge tracts of land all over the world for nebulous reasons. Case in point: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who is estimated to be worth over $10 billion, is said to be buying up huge chunks of land in Hawaii. Why? Nobody knows and Benioff won’t say why. - Lucas Ropek / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers say he should get a shorter prison sentence because he has autism

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers say he should get a shorter prison sentence because he has autism

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried seen through a window arrives for a bail hearing
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is arguing for a shorter prison sentence as he faces up to 110 years in prison for defrauding FTX customers and investors out of billions of dollars. - Britney Nguyen Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Elon Musk would like 'never went to therapy' on his gravestone

Elon Musk would like 'never went to therapy' on his gravestone

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Screenshot: YouTube / New York Times

Elon Musk tweeted late Wednesday night that he’s never gone to therapy, a fact that he wants to be immortalized on his gravestone. And whatever you think of the billionaire’s attitude to mental health treatment, Musk’s tweet would seem pretty unremarkable in isolation. However, Musk keeps tweeting about this for some reason, including three times in the past two months alone. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Elon Musk's focus on immigration and crime continued with a tweet that falsely claimed a 'media blackout'

Elon Musk's focus on immigration and crime continued with a tweet that falsely claimed a 'media blackout'

Elon Musk arrives at The Premiere of LOLA held at The Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, CA on February 3, 2024.
Elon Musk arrives at The Premiere of LOLA held at The Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, CA on February 3, 2024.
Photo: Juan Pablo Rico/Sipa USA (AP)

Elon Musk shared a tweet Sunday claiming the recent murder of a college student in Georgia was being subjected to a “media blackout.” But the killing, allegedly committed by a 26-year-old Venezuelan national in the U.S. illegally, has been covered extensively by just about every media outlet in the country. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Walmart stores couldn't take payments or returns because of a software issue

Walmart stores couldn't take payments or returns because of a software issue

A customer shops the aisle of a Walmart store.
A customer shops the aisle of a Walmart store.
Photo: Jim Young (Reuters)

An internal computer glitch of Walmart’s software system prevented thousands of its U.S. stores from being able to process payments and returns on Wednesday morning. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Disney is getting a few nepo-allies in its battle against activist investors

Disney is getting a few nepo-allies in its battle against activist investors

The Disney board currently has 12 seats
Image: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

The Walt Disney Co. is well known for its motion picture plots. The good guys fight the bad guys and come to a resolution. But this time, Disney’s real-life nemesis is its own activist investors, and the resolution is a bit more complicated. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12