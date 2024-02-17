Weekend Lifestyle Roundup February 17, 2024

It seems the stainless steel panels of the Tesla Cybertruck are not really stain “less,” and are turning out to be no less susceptible to stains than stainless kitchen appliances, which easily develop grease and water stains. Some Tesla Cybertruck owners are reporting persistent orange stains on the exterior of their EVs, which could be early signs of rust and corrosion, according to Futurism. - José Rodríguez Jr. / Gizmodo Read More
It's not only lucrative to be a Super Bowl advertiser or one of the two team's star players—people can make a lot of money simply by dating or marrying American football icons. - Laura Bratton
Jeff Bezos, the world's second richest person at the moment, could end up saving nearly $600 million because of his recent move to Miami, Florida—a state with no capital gains tax. - Bruce Gil
These days, with so many vehicles from so many automakers built in U.S. factories and many vehicles from American brands built in countries such as Mexico and Canada, it can be hard to define what exactly makes a car American. Unfortunately, back when it was more clear-cut, it was also harder to justify buying American because the competition was just that much better. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Molson Coors, the conglomerate behind Coors, Miller, Blue Moon, and a bunch of other beers, reported earnings Tuesday (Feb. 13), and 2023 was a good year. Revenue was up 9.3% to a record $11.7 billion, and the company pulled in $1.5 billion in pre-tax profits. - Melvin Backman