Weekend Lifestyle Roundup February 17, 2024

Lifestyle

Weekend Lifestyle Roundup February 17, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in lifestyle

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup February 17, 2024
Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro (Getty Images), Tesla, Patrick McDermott/Getty Images (Getty Images), Image: Mark J. Rebilas (Reuters), Joshua Roberts (Reuters)
Tesla's stainless steel Cybertrucks are rusting, owners say

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup February 17, 2024
Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro (Getty Images)

It seems the stainless steel panels of the Tesla Cybertruck are not really stain “less,” and are turning out to be no less susceptible to stains than stainless kitchen appliances, which easily develop grease and water stains. Some Tesla Cybertruck owners are reporting persistent orange stains on the exterior of their EVs, which could be early signs of rust and corrosion, according to Futurism. - José Rodríguez Jr. / Gizmodo Read More

Dating a Kansas City Chief or San Francisco 49er is lucrative

Taylor Swift on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
Taylor Swift on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
Image: Mark J. Rebilas (Reuters)

It’s not only lucrative to be a Super Bowl advertiser or one of the two team’s star players—people can make a lot of money simply by dating or marrying American football icons. - Laura Bratton Read More

Jeff Bezos could save $600 million this year thanks to his move to Florida

Jeff Bezos
Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced he was moving from Seattle to Miami in November 2023.
Image: Joshua Roberts (Reuters)

Jeff Bezos, the world’s second richest person at the moment, could end up saving nearly $600 million because of his recent move to Miami, Florida—a state with no capital gains tax. - Bruce Gil Read More

Tesla, Chevy, and Ford cars were named among the 12 best in the US by consumers

Tesla Model Y
Photo: Tesla

These days, with so many vehicles from so many automakers built in U.S. factories and many vehicles from American brands built in countries such as Mexico and Canada, it can be hard to define what exactly makes a car American. Unfortunately, back when it was more clear-cut, it was also harder to justify buying American because the competition was just that much better. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More

Molson Coors says its Bud Light culture war converts are here to stay

A hand holding up a can each of Coors Light and Miller Lite.
Cheers to new friends.
Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Molson Coors, the conglomerate behind Coors, Miller, Blue Moon, and a bunch of other beers, reported earnings Tuesday (Feb. 13), and 2023 was a good year. Revenue was up 9.3% to a record $11.7 billion, and the company pulled in $1.5 billion in pre-tax profits. - Melvin Backman Read More

