Lifestyle

Dating a Kansas City Chief or San Francisco 49er is lucrative

The wives and girlfriends of the Super Bowl teams' players can make thousands from sponsored social media posts

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Taylor Swift on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
Taylor Swift on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII
Image: Mark J. Rebilas (Reuters)

It’s not only lucrative to be a Super Bowl advertiser or one of the two team’s star players—people can make a lot of money simply by dating or marrying American football icons.

Suggested Reading

Super Micro Computer stock surges 12% as strong earnings raise hopes it won't be delisted
Apple might drop a new iPhone tomorrow. Here's what to know
Nvidia stock has clawed almost all the way back from the DeepSeek selloff
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Super Micro Computer stock surges 12% as strong earnings raise hopes it won't be delisted
Apple might drop a new iPhone tomorrow. Here's what to know
Nvidia stock has clawed almost all the way back from the DeepSeek selloff
Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The wives and girlfriends of San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players—who faced off during Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night (Feb. 11)—can make a cumulative $700,000 for every sponsored Instagram post they share. The Instagram earnings potential for the most-followed romantic partners of the teams were calculated by LuckyGambler. It’s a site that typically collects data about online gambling but decided to dig into Super Bowl-related metrics because, well, everyone else is doing it (Wells Fargo, Frito Lay’s, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, etc.).

Advertisement

Related Content

How much a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs this year
How much money Taylor Swift is worth to the Kansas City Chiefs before the Super Bowl

Related Content

How much a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs this year
How much money Taylor Swift is worth to the Kansas City Chiefs before the Super Bowl

Notably, many of the 49ers’ and Chiefs’ romantic partners are already famous, meaning they’d probably make money on sponsored social media posts without dating a big-time football player. Taylor Swift, the darling of tight-end Travis Kelce (and America), actually makes money for the Chiefs. And of course, she is estimated to make the most of any Chiefs’ significant other for every Instagram post she shares ($637,000).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Then there’s Olivia Culpo, fiancée of the 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey. Before meeting McCaffrey, she won the 2012 Miss Universe pageant and dated other star athletes like Ryan Lochte and Tim Tebow. She is estimated to make about $31,000 for every sponsored post. Swift and Culpo have 280.8 and 5.5 million followers, respectively.

But LuckyGambler indicated that dating the athletes helps boost even the most famous stars’ social media profitability. And some not-so-famous wives and girlfriends can still rake it in (though they make much less) from sponsored Instagram posts. Mahogany Jones, wife of 49ers wide receiver Samuel Deebo, for example, can make about $3,000 per post. And less-famous wives and girlfriends are actually making more money on sponsored posts per follower than Swift and Culpo.

Advertisement

While Swift makes two-tenths of one cent on every post per follower, lesser-known girlfriends of players make more than 3 cents for every follower.