Weekend Lifestyle Roundup March 02, 2024

Putting your phone in airplane mode when boarding a flight feels like common sense. You wouldn’t be crazy for thinking your phone signal could interfere with an airplane’s navigation systems, potentially causing a disaster. However, the necessity of airplane mode is largely a myth, and there’s another reason airlines are asking you to turn your phone off. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More
To join the 1% club, you need just a few million dollars.
To be exact, in the U.S., you need to earn $5.8 million a year according to the 2024 Wealth Report by real estate company Douglas Elliman and real estate consultancy agency Knight Frank. - Francisco Velasquez Read More
T.J. Maxx just announced solid earnings, with revenue and profits both coming in better than analysts had been expecting. Plus, the off-price retailer announced that 2023 was a record year for the bottom line. - Melvin Backman Read More
Macy’s just announced its quarterly earnings: There’s good news for shareholders, but bad news for shoppers and employees. Profits and revenue were better than expected. But the company is in the middle of a fight with investors that want to take the company private, so it has to do more than that to maintain control of itself. To that end, the company told investors that it will be closing 150 stores over the next three years. - Melvin Backman Read More
We may not have many city cars to choose from, but here in the U.S., there’s no denying that new car shoppers are spoiled for choices. Automakers from around the world sell more than 200 models here, and even if you’re generally interested in cars, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes time to head to the dealership for a new car. And that’s not even accounting for the stress of the buying process itself. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More
The internet is filled with scam artists who try to swindle unsuspecting people out of their money. But impersonation scams that use Elon Musk and his bevy of tech companies — including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X — have exploded in popularity in recent years. And Gizmodo obtained reports about many of these scams filed with the federal government over the past year. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More
If there’s one thing that fans of ’80s and ’90s BMWs know is an irrefutable fact, it’s that ever since Chris Bangle got his paws on the German automaker’s designs, everything there is to love about BMW has been ruined. Ask the folks over at Consumer Reports, though, and they would beg to differ. CR has just released its annual brand rankings for the year, and wouldn’t you know it, BMW came out on top. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More
After a bumpy year, AMC was able to beat Wall Street expectations in the last three months of 2023 and its all thanks to pop stars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé . - Bruce Gil Read More
There may be bad news if you purchased one of Amazon’s “Overall Picks” for video doorbells in recent months. New tests from Consumer Reports find that popular doorbell cameras sold under names including Eken and Tuck are rife with security flaws that make it dead simple for anyone to watch your camera footage. - Thomas Germain / Gizmodo Read More