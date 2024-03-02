Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Weekend Lifestyle Roundup March 02, 2024

Lifestyle

Weekend Lifestyle Roundup March 02, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in lifestyle

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup March 02, 2024
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images), Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Image (Getty Images), Ford, BMW, Image: Shutterstock (Shutterstock), Screenshot: Eken / Amazon
The myth of your phone's airplane mode

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup March 02, 2024
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Putting your phone in airplane mode when boarding a flight feels like common sense. You wouldn’t be crazy for thinking your phone signal could interfere with an airplane’s navigation systems, potentially causing a disaster. However, the necessity of airplane mode is largely a myth, and there’s another reason airlines are asking you to turn your phone off. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

How much money do you need to be in the 1%? More and more

Last year, Americans needed to earn $5.1 million to cross the coveted threshold.
Image: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

To join the 1% club, you need just a few million dollars.

To be exact, in the U.S., you need to earn $5.8 million a year according to the 2024 Wealth Report by real estate company Douglas Elliman and real estate consultancy agency Knight Frank. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

T.J. Maxx stock is close to a record because it became a $50 billion business last year

Shoppers at a TJ Maxx store.
Photo: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

T.J. Maxx just announced solid earnings, with revenue and profits both coming in better than analysts had been expecting. Plus, the off-price retailer announced that 2023 was a record year for the bottom line. - Melvin Backman Read More

Macy's is closing 150 stores but doubling down on luxury brands like Bloomingdale's

A wide shot of the Macy's flagship store in New York City's Herald Square.
Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Image (Getty Images)

Macy’s just announced its quarterly earnings: There’s good news for shareholders, but bad news for shoppers and employees. Profits and revenue were better than expected. But the company is in the middle of a fight with investors that want to take the company private, so it has to do more than that to maintain control of itself. To that end, the company told investors that it will be closing 150 stores over the next three years. - Melvin Backman Read More

The best new cars this year, according to Consumer Reports

Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford

We may not have many city cars to choose from, but here in the U.S., there’s no denying that new car shoppers are spoiled for choices. Automakers from around the world sell more than 200 models here, and even if you’re generally interested in cars, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes time to head to the dealership for a new car. And that’s not even accounting for the stress of the buying process itself. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More

Elon Musk impersonation scams are swindling people big time

A deepfake ad of Elon Musk made by scammers promising a new Neuralink cryptocurrency that doesn’t exist.
Gif: X

The internet is filled with scam artists who try to swindle unsuspecting people out of their money. But impersonation scams that use Elon Musk and his bevy of tech companies — including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X — have exploded in popularity in recent years. And Gizmodo obtained reports about many of these scams filed with the federal government over the past year. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More

BMW builds the best cars in America, Consumer Reports says

BMW XM
Photo: BMW

If there’s one thing that fans of ’80s and ’90s BMWs know is an irrefutable fact, it’s that ever since Chris Bangle got his paws on the German automaker’s designs, everything there is to love about BMW has been ruined. Ask the folks over at Consumer Reports, though, and they would beg to differ. CR has just released its annual brand rankings for the year, and wouldn’t you know it, BMW came out on top. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé powered 'literally all' of AMC’s recovery from a bumpy year

Beyonce and Taylor Swift
AMC’s revenue in the fourth quarter grew 11.5% to $1.1 billion due to films by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, CEO says.

After a bumpy year, AMC was able to beat Wall Street expectations in the last three months of 2023 and its all thanks to pop stars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé . - Bruce Gil Read More

Some popular video doorbells are so easy to hack a kid can do it

An Eken video doorbell
Screenshot: Eken / Amazon

There may be bad news if you purchased one of Amazon’s “Overall Picks” for video doorbells in recent months. New tests from Consumer Reports find that popular doorbell cameras sold under names including Eken and Tuck are rife with security flaws that make it dead simple for anyone to watch your camera footage. - Thomas Germain / Gizmodo Read More

