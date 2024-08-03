Tariffs, interest rates, and market volatility: What they mean for your investments in 2025, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in money markets

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Illustration: Jonathan Kitchen (Getty Images), Craig Hastings (Getty Images), We Are (Getty Images), Patcharapon Pachasirisakun (Getty Images), Photo: Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy. Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Sutthichai Supapornpasupad (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

The Dow closes 500 points lower as jobless claims rise and investors feel hopeless about interest rate cuts

The Dow closes 500 points lower as jobless claims rise and investors feel hopeless about interest rate cuts

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Illustration: Jonathan Kitchen (Getty Images)

A day after rallying due to the Fed’s softened tone on interest rates, stocks plummeted again on Thursday as unemployment is growing faster than expected. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 500 points, or 1.2%, to 40,346. The Nasdaq dropped 2.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3%. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Bitcoin nears $70,000, boosted by Trump's Bitcoin conference promises

Bitcoin nears $70,000, boosted by Trump's Bitcoin conference promises

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Donald Trump's Bitcoin promises send the cryptocurrency's price higher
Donald Trump’s Bitcoin promises send the cryptocurrency’s price higher

Bitcoin hit its highest level since early June after presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump made sweeping promises about the cryptocurrency at a conference over the weekend. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Bitcoin tanks to $66,000 ahead of nail-biter tech earnings

Bitcoin tanks to $66,000 ahead of nail-biter tech earnings

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Illustration: Craig Hastings (Getty Images)

Bitcoin dropped to $66,000 from nearly $70,000 in a day amidst speculations of tech stock sell-offs this week. On Tuesday, Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices will report earnings after the bell, followed by Meta’s earnings on Wednesday after the market closes. On Thursday, Apple and Amazon will share their earnings reports after the closing bell. Experts believe that the massive sell-offs are a bit of an overreaction, but it’s not over yet. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Coinbase stock is rallying on revenue, and MicroStrategy is piling up Bitcoin

Coinbase stock is rallying on revenue, and MicroStrategy is piling up Bitcoin

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Photo: Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy. Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Coinbase and MicroStrategy, two major crypto-focused firms, released their earnings on Thursday after the closing bell. Crypto exchange Coinbase reported better-than-expected revenue, whereas business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which uses Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset, reported a loss. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and more: Top crypto to watch this week

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and more: Top crypto to watch this week

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Illustration: We Are (Getty Images)

This week will be interesting for the crypto market, as former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump has promised to establish a strategic national Bitcoin reserve if he is elected president in November. In addition, the Fed’s meeting is due on Wednesday, and there is speculation that the central bank may cut interest rates in light of lower inflation. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Nasdaq jumps 450 points as Fed hints at rate cuts ahead

Nasdaq jumps 450 points as Fed hints at rate cuts ahead

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Photo: Sutthichai Supapornpasupad (Getty Images)

Stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Fed hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts if inflation continues to decrease. As the day ended, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 99 points, or 0.2%, to 40,842. The Nasdaq climbed 450 points or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 85 points or 1.5%. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

BlackRock, Coinbase, and more are taking tokenized funds mainstream — but what are they?

BlackRock, Coinbase, and more are taking tokenized funds mainstream — but what are they?

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
Illustration: Patcharapon Pachasirisakun (Getty Images)

The tokenization of real-world assets or funds has become a popular trend among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Last week, the asset management division of Coinbase, a U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange, announced the creation of a tokenized money-market fund. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Jerome Powell may wait for more data before a rate cut decision, strategist says

Jerome Powell may wait for more data before a rate cut decision, strategist says

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024
The first rule about rate cuts is you don't talk about rate cuts, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The first rule about rate cuts is you don’t talk about rate cuts, strategist says

Emily Roland, co-chief strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series. - Andy Mills Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

The first rule about rate cuts is you don't talk about rate cuts, strategist says

The first rule about rate cuts is you don't talk about rate cuts, strategist says

The first rule about rate cuts is you don't talk about rate cuts, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Friday's jobs report will reveal what the Fed will decide about September rate cuts according to strategist Emily Roland of John Hancock Investment Management

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

'Mag 7'? More like 'Lag 7,' strategist says

'Mag 7'? More like 'Lag 7,' strategist says

'Mag 7'? More like 'Lag 7,' strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Mega-cap stocks may be due for a breather, so investors should look to mid-caps, according to Emily Roland of John Hancock Investment Management

Advertisement

12 / 12