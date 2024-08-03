Weekend Money Markets Roundup August 03, 2024

2 / 12
The Dow closes 500 points lower as jobless claims rise and investors feel hopeless about interest rate cuts
A day after rallying due to the Fed’s softened tone on interest rates, stocks plummeted again on Thursday as unemployment is growing faster than expected. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 500 points, or 1.2%, to 40,346. The Nasdaq dropped 2.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3%. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Bitcoin hit its highest level since early June after presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump made sweeping promises about the cryptocurrency at a conference over the weekend. - Rocio Fabbro Read More
Bitcoin dropped to $66,000 from nearly $70,000 in a day amidst speculations of tech stock sell-offs this week. On Tuesday, Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices will report earnings after the bell, followed by Meta’s earnings on Wednesday after the market closes. On Thursday, Apple and Amazon will share their earnings reports after the closing bell. Experts believe that the massive sell-offs are a bit of an overreaction, but it’s not over yet. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Coinbase and MicroStrategy, two major crypto-focused firms, released their earnings on Thursday after the closing bell. Crypto exchange Coinbase reported better-than-expected revenue, whereas business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which uses Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset, reported a loss. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
This week will be interesting for the crypto market, as former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump has promised to establish a strategic national Bitcoin reserve if he is elected president in November. In addition, the Fed’s meeting is due on Wednesday, and there is speculation that the central bank may cut interest rates in light of lower inflation. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Fed hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts if inflation continues to decrease. As the day ended, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 99 points, or 0.2%, to 40,842. The Nasdaq climbed 450 points or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 85 points or 1.5%. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
The tokenization of real-world assets or funds has become a popular trend among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Last week, the asset management division of Coinbase, a U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange, announced the creation of a tokenized money-market fund. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Emily Roland, co-chief strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series. - Andy Mills Read More
Friday's jobs report will reveal what the Fed will decide about September rate cuts according to strategist Emily Roland of John Hancock Investment Management
Mega-cap stocks may be due for a breather, so investors should look to mid-caps, according to Emily Roland of John Hancock Investment Management