Coinbase stock is rallying on revenue, and MicroStrategy is piling up Bitcoin

Coinbase and MicroStrategy, two major crypto-focused firms, released their earnings on Thursday after the closing bell. Crypto exchange Coinbase reported better-than-expected revenue, whereas business intelligence company MicroStrategy, which uses Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset, reported a loss.



Coinbase beat revenue expectations

Shares of Coinbase surged more than 3% in after-hours trading following the crypto exchange’s earnings report. In its second-quarter earnings, the company announced total revenue of $1.45 billion, slightly exceeding the estimated $1.4 billion.



Subscription and services revenue increased 17% to $599 million during the quarter. However, the company’s income from transaction fees declined 27% from the previous quarter as trading volume dropped 28%. During the second quarter, total operating expenses totaled $1.1 billion, up 26% or $229 million from the previous quarter.



The company has been attempting to diversify and explore various sectors of the cryptocurrency industry, including the tokenization of funds and spot crypto ETFs, where it acts as a custodian.



Despite losses, MicroStrategy continues to buy Bitcoin

In its latest earnings report, Bitcoin advocate MicroStrategy reported losses, but it continued to buy the cryptocurrency. According to its latest earnings report, the company bought 12,222 Bitcoin since the beginning of the quarter at an average price of $65,882 per Bitcoin, for $805 million. This brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 226,500 Bitcoin.



The business intelligence company reported a net loss of $102.6 million in the second quarter. Revenue from its software business was $111.4 million, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $119.3 million.



It reported impairment losses (a decrease in the value of an asset) from digital assets of $180.1 million in the quarter, compared to $24.1 million during the same quarter last year.



The losses have come at a time when the company’s cash flows are being scrutinized, raising investors’ concerns. After hours on Thursday, MicroStrategy shares were up more than 3%.

