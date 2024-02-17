Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 17, 2024

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway, which owns GEICO and Dairy Queen, sold off about 1% of its stake in Apple in the last quarter of 2023, the company revealed in new SEC filings. - Bruce Gil Read More
Most of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks are having a pretty good year. Apple stock is down 2%, but the big loser of the bunch continues to be Tesla, whose shares have sunk by more than a fifth since the end of 2023. Not so magnificent. - Melvin Backman Read More
The battle for the title of world’s richest person continues — and Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos may retake the top spot very soon.
Bezos sold more than $2 billion worth of Amazon stock — almost 12 million shares — on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Another filing with the regulator indicates that he intends to sell more. - Bruce Gil Read More
Coca-Cola stock dipped after executives gave its investors an (apparently) unconvincing spiel about the company’s success on a Tuesday morning (Feb. 13). - Laura Bratton Read More
Call it The Nvidia Bump. After the chip maker disclosed its stake in five publicly traded AI firms this week, including Arm Holdings and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, most of the companies saw their own stock surge. - Britney Nguyen Read More
Russia’s hot war with Ukraine is having some chilly callbacks to the Soviet Union’s longstanding detente with the United States, namely that state military spending is crowding out other forms of economic growth. - Melvin Backman Read More
It’s safe to say crypto is experiencing renewed interest since the crash of 2022. Bitcoin just hit its highest price since 2021, the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has investors very excited, and the market cap for all crypto just breached $2 trillion. But everyone who’s ready to FOMO their way into crypto should ask themselves: Should we really be doing this again? - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More
HGTV personality and author of the book Flip Your Life tells Quartz how he went from living in a roach-infested garage to buying a million dollar house
Some of the biggest names in the fast food industry, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, have said their fourth-quarter sales were impacted by Israel’s war in Gaza. - Laura Bratton Read More