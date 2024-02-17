Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 17, 2024

Money & Markets

Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 17, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in money markets

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 17, 2024
Image: Scott Morgan (Reuters), Pool (Reuters), Hector Vivas (Getty Images), Laura Bratton (Canva), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Robert Galbraith (Reuters), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images (Getty Images), Illustration: Chesnot/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Warren Buffett is selling Apple stock and buying Chevron, Oxy, and SiriusXM

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett grew his stakes in Chevron, Oxy, SiriusXM in the last quarter of 2023.
Image: Scott Morgan (Reuters)

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway, which owns GEICO and Dairy Queen, sold off about 1% of its stake in Apple in the last quarter of 2023, the company revealed in new SEC filings. - Bruce Gil Read More

Maybe Abercrombie & Fitch should replace Tesla in the 'Magnificent Seven'

A monitor displays the Abercrombie & Fitch logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
It looks like a tech stock if you squint.
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Most of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks are having a pretty good year. Apple stock is down 2%, but the big loser of the bunch continues to be Tesla, whose shares have sunk by more than a fifth since the end of 2023. Not so magnificent. - Melvin Backman Read More

All the bitcoin on Earth is worth $1 trillion again

A bitcoin coin in front of a trading chart.
A heavy coin.
Illustration: Chesnot/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Jeff Bezos is closer to passing Elon Musk for the world's richest person as he sells Amazon stock

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos
Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos is currently the world’s second richest man with an estimated net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Pool (Reuters)

The battle for the title of world’s richest person continues — and Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos may retake the top spot very soon.

Bezos sold more than $2 billion worth of Amazon stock — almost 12 million shares — on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Another filing with the regulator indicates that he intends to sell more. - Bruce Gil Read More

Coca-Cola stock falls after executives point to 2 scary words

Different soft drinks including Coca Cola are displayed in a store in Mexico City, Mexico.
Different soft drinks including Coca Cola are displayed in a store in Mexico City, Mexico.
Image: Hector Vivas (Getty Images)

Coca-Cola stock dipped after executives gave its investors an (apparently) unconvincing spiel about the company’s success on a Tuesday morning (Feb. 13). - Laura Bratton Read More

The Nvidia stock surge is now extending to other companies

A sign is posted at Nvidia headquarters on February 05, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Call it The Nvidia Bump. After the chip maker disclosed its stake in five publicly traded AI firms this week, including Arm Holdings and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, most of the companies saw their own stock surge. - Britney Nguyen Read More

Russia's war economy is looking a lot like the Soviet Union's

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaking in front of a memorial to the WWII Battle of Kursk.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaking in front of a memorial to the WWII Battle of Kursk.
Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Russia’s hot war with Ukraine is having some chilly callbacks to the Soviet Union’s longstanding detente with the United States, namely that state military spending is crowding out other forms of economic growth. - Melvin Backman Read More

Yes, the bitcoin hype cycle is back

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund, as he holds hundred dollar bills during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami.
Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund, as he holds hundred dollar bills during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami.
Photo: Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s safe to say crypto is experiencing renewed interest since the crash of 2022. Bitcoin just hit its highest price since 2021, the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has investors very excited, and the market cap for all crypto just breached $2 trillion. But everyone who’s ready to FOMO their way into crypto should ask themselves: Should we really be doing this again? - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More

Tarek El Moussa's road out of debt to being a millionaire | Your Wallet

HGTV personality and author of the book Flip Your Life tells Quartz how he went from living in a roach-infested garage to buying a million dollar house

Big U.S. food and drink brands are getting hit by the Israel-Hamas war

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 17, 2024
Image: Laura Bratton (Canva), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Robert Galbraith (Reuters), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Some of the biggest names in the fast food industry, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, have said their fourth-quarter sales were impacted by Israel’s war in Gaza. - Laura Bratton Read More

