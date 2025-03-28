Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Cheaper Wegovy, 23andMe shutters, and RFK Jr. cuts FDA jobs: Pharma news roundup

Pharma

Pharma

Plus, Eli Lilly's direct-to-consumer online platform now offers Alzheimer's resources and Wegovy sales take a hit from copycat competition

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled Cheaper Wegovy, 23andMe shutters, and RFK Jr. cuts FDA jobs: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Scott Olson / Staff, Andrew Harnik / Staff, Scott Olson / Staff, Gabe Ginsberg

Novo Nordisk is expanding its cash-only savings program offering its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for $499 a month at all U.S. pharmacies. 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with CEO Anne Wojcicki stepping down to help with a sale. And the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is cutting roughly 3,500 jobs at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), amid reports that the agency’s staff is reportedly already struggling to meet product review deadlines

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo’s CEO blames off-brand competition

Wegovy sales took a hit this year. Novo’s CEO blames off-brand competition

In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Sales of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy took a hit due to rising competition from off-brand, or compounded, versions of the treatment, according to the Danish pharma giant’s CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen. He acknowledged that the “significant growth of compounding in the U.S.” appears to have affected Wegovy prescriptions in early 2025. For instance, the millennial-targeted telehealth company Hims & Hers started offering compounded semaglutide last May. The company’s total sales grew 69% last year to $1.5 billion.

Read More

RFK Jr. plans to cut 3,500 jobs at the FDA, as staff is reportedly already struggling with workload

RFK Jr. plans to cut 3,500 jobs at the FDA, as staff is reportedly already struggling with workload

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Image: Andrew Harnik / Staff (Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday that it plans to eliminate approximately 3,500 positions at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), even as the agency’s staff is reportedly struggling to meet product review deadlines. The layoffs are part of a broader workforce reduction at HHS, which will cut 10,000 full-time employees across multiple agencies. The announcement came on the same day that Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that FDA staff responsible for reviewing medical devices and tobacco products have been struggling to meet congressionally mandated deadlines, a challenge exacerbated by previous layoffs during the Trump administration.

Read More

Eli Lilly’s online health platform just expanded beyond weight loss to tackle Alzheimer’s

Eli Lilly’s online health platform just expanded beyond weight loss to tackle Alzheimer’s

A sign with the company logo sits outside of the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A sign with the company logo sits outside of the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Just about a year after launching a direct-to-consumer online platform to sell treatments for diabetes and obesity, Eli Lilly (LLY) is now expanding the program to offer resources for Alzheimer’s disease. The company says the goal is to reduce the long wait times many patients face in getting an appointment with specialists. Unlike other conditions covered by LillyDirect, the Alzheimer’s resources won’t include mail-order pharmacy services for Lilly’s medications. Instead, the platform will focus on education and helping patients connect with independent healthcare providers.

Read More

Officials think you should delete your 23andMe data. Here’s how

Officials think you should delete your 23andMe data. Here’s how

Several white-with-rainbow-at-the-bottom boxes of 23andMe sit on a table in front of a background that has the 23andMe logo
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images)

Genetic testing company 23andMe filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday in the latest stage of a rocky road that included weak consumer demand and a 2023 data breach that jeopardized the genetic data of millions of customers. 23andMe holds the genetic information of more than 15 million people worldwide. Ahead of the sale, some officials have started ringing the alarm for customers.The company does offer an option to permanently delete your account — 23andMe will stop using your DNA for research purposes, get rid of your genetic sample, and delete most of your genetic information from its databases. Deleting your account is irreversible. If you still want to go through with the process, here’s a step-by-step look at how to do it.

Read More

GLP-1s are driving returns on R&D investments for Big Pharma, report says

GLP-1s are driving returns on R&D investments for Big Pharma, report says

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Big Pharma is expected to see big returns from its investment in a class of drugs made famous by Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) popular diabetes drug Ozempic. Deloitte’s annual report, Measuring the Return from Pharmaceutical Innovation, found that GLP-1 drugs could fuel significant returns on research and development investments made last year by major drugmakers. The consulting firm analyzed the projected internal rate of return for late-stage pipeline assets across the 20 leading pharma companies. On average, these companies forecast peak sales of $510 million per asset. But when GLP-1s are excluded, that figure drops sharply to $370 million.

Read More

Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug Wegovy is now cheaper for even more patients

Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug Wegovy is now cheaper for even more patients

In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk, the maker of the blockbuster drug Ozempic, is cutting the price of its weight loss drug by more than half for even more patients that pay without insurance. The Danish pharma giant announced today that it is expanding its savings program, offering Wegovy for $499 a month at all local pharmacies in the U.S. That marks a steep discount — more than 60% off the drug’s $1,349.02 list price. Previously, this reduced price was only available through Novo Nordisk’s direct-to-consumer service, NovoCare Pharmacy.

Read More

Anne Wojcicki resigns as 23AndMe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Anne Wojcicki resigns as 23AndMe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection 19 years after it was founded by CEO Anne Wojcicki, who resigned.
23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection 19 years after it was founded by CEO Anne Wojcicki, who resigned.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

23andMe on Sunday filed for bankruptcy protection after struggling to combat weak demand for its DNA testing kit and the fallout of a data breach that effected millions of customers. The San Francisco-based biotechnology firm said it had entered Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri to facilitate a sale. It plans to continue operating through the proceedings. CEO Anne Wojcicki, who co-founded the company 19 years ago, said she would resign to help with the sale.

Read More

8 key drug patents expiring soon — and what it means for the market

8 key drug patents expiring soon — and what it means for the market

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Nothing drives down a drug’s price like competition. According the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a drug’s wholesale price drops by an average of 39% after just one generic competitor enters the market. With four generic competitors, prices tumble by 79%. These reductions translate into billions of dollars in savings for American consumers. But before generics can hit the market, a drug’s patent must first expire. Here are some key drug patents expiring soon.

