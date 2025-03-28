Cheaper Wegovy, 23andMe shutters, and RFK Jr. cuts FDA jobs: Pharma news roundup

Novo Nordisk is expanding its cash-only savings program offering its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for $499 a month at all U.S. pharmacies. 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with CEO Anne Wojcicki stepping down to help with a sale. And the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is cutting roughly 3,500 jobs at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), amid reports that the agency’s staff is reportedly already struggling to meet product review deadlines

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.