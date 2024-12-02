Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Another study suggests that weight-loss meds like Wegovy (NVO+3.60% ) and Mounjaro (LLY+1.86% ) can help people cut back on drinking alcohol.

Some patients taking weight-loss drugs, including popular GLP-1 treatments, reported reducing their consumption of alcohol, according to a new study published recently in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.

The study surveyed around 14,000 members of the weight-loss program WeightWatchers (WW+7.98% ) who were taking medications like Wegovy, Mounjaro, or older drugs such as metformin. About 45% of those who drank alcohol reported drinking less after starting their anti-obesity medication. Additionally, people with severe obesity and heavy drinkers were the ones most likely to cut back.

Wegovy and Mounrjaro belong to the class of drugs known as GLP-1 medications, made popular by Novo Nordisk’s diabetes treatment Ozempic. These drugs mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar and have become highly sought after as treatments for obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

This new study follows other anecdotal evidence from patients and healthcare providers that suggests GLP-1 drugs can help users curb addictions.

Previous studies have also found that GLP-1 medications could help people with substance use disorders. And a Morgan Stanley (MS+1.66% ) survey from earlier this year found that people using GLP-1 drugs — among them Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound — reduced their consumption of alcohol.

The investment bank surveyed approximately 300 GLP-1 users about their consumption habits while taking the medication. About 56-62% of alcohol consumers on GLP-1s reported drinking less alcohol since starting the medications, with about 14-18% cutting their alcohol consumption entirely.

The analysts noted they were “cautious about drawing conclusions” from their survey about the impact of GLP-1 drugs on addictive behaviors. While research hasn’t yet proven a causal link, clinical trials are currently underway to better understand the effects of GLP-1s on alcohol and tobacco consumption.

One small trial found that people with alcohol use disorder drank less after taking semaglutide — the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic — compared with people who took a placebo.