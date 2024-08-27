Pharma

How will years of weight loss drugs affect changing teen bodies? Novo Nordisk wants to find out

The Ozempic maker registered a new clinical trial looking at the long-term effects of Wegovy on teenagers

By
Bruce Gil
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)
Novo Nordisk NVO+1.01% just registered a new clinical study that will look at the long-term effects of semaglutide, the active ingredient behind the popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, on teenagers.

Semaglutide works by mimicking a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels and suppresses appetite. The medication is sold by the the Danish pharma giant in the United States as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Wegovy for teens 12 years and older in 2022. This decision was based on a trial showing that the drug helped teens reduce their body mass index by an average of 16% after 68 weeks, compared to a placebo.

However, some doctors have been reluctant to prescribe the relatively new medication to teens due to concerns that not enough is known about its long-term effects.

Novo Nordisk NVO+1.01% in now attempting to ease those concerns with a new clinical study.

The pharma giant registered a new clinical trial this month with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The trial will follow about 500 teens over the course of at least three years, as they take a weekly dose of Wegovy.

Researchers will monitor and track how well the drug helps teens maintain weight loss in the long-term, as well as, any adverse events.

Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 19% of American children under 19 live with obesity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

