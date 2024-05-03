McDonald's Mideast pain, Walmart's new thing, and Aldi wins inflation: Retail news roundup

Wendy’s said it’s being careful about pricing, likely in an effort to avoid the public relations fiasco of February. McDonald’s is seeing a slowdown in sales, which it is chalking up to consumers in the U.S. being more “discriminating with every dollar.” And Walmart plans to close its health centers, while simultaneously launching its own premium grocery brand.

Meanwhile, Peloton is trying to get back into the saddle through a partnership with Hyatt Hotels to provide it with 800 of its stationary bikes, and Yum Brands says consumers are spending less at its KFC and Pizza Hut divisions.